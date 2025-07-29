“OMG, modular synthesizers and video games? Sign. Me. Up”: Look Mum No Computer just made their own computer game

You may be familiar with the Look Mum No Computer. Across his YouTube channel, social feeds and real-world museum, the musicians and synth personality – real name Sam Battle – locates, rescues, fixes and explains rare and vintage synth and studio hardware (with a sideline speciality of Mini cars).

Now – in a bizarre reverse twist – the channel’s themes and loves have been encapsulated inside the box, becoming inspiration for their very own PC game, available now on Steam.

“Brace yourself for a wild ride where music meets mayhem! Look Mum No Computer takes you to the quirky, pixel-art universe of Soldersworth in this twin-stick shooter action-RPG,” the blurb explains. “Join Sam and his synthesizer sidekick, Kosmo, as you battle rogue machines and fix them from the inside — one electrifying beat at a time!

“Travel through the world of Soldersworth’s rogue devices, meet unforgettable characters, and unravel the musical chaos inside. Will you repair the machines, conquer the bosses, and restore harmony — or lose the beat forever?”

How we Made A Game With An Interactive Sound Track - YouTube Watch On

Created in conjunction with German developers The Bitfather, the game promises an interactive music score where players can craft and upgrade synth modules and use them not only as weapons in the game but as part of its evolving soundtrack. “Customize your playstyle and experiment with the original electronic music of Look Mum No Computer.”

The modules on board are inspired by Look Mum No Computer’s iconic and eccentric designs, including the flamethrower module – a nod to their infamous flamethrower organ as featured on the channel – and the world they’ve created is “teeming with bizarre creatures ranging from acid-spewing capacitors to undead broccoli.”

Players take on enemies using “twin-stick controls, balancing the equipment slots and energy between your modules to power both your arsenal and your electrifying music,” its makers claim.

The team promises a game that’s equally ideal for both music lovers and gamers alike. “Whether you're a fan of retro games, electronic music, or Look Mum No Computer's inventive DIY spirit, this game offers something you’ll love.”

“OMG, modular synthesizers and video games? Sign. Me. Up,” writes one enthusiastic reviewer already.

The Look Mum No Computer Games runs on PC, Mac or Linux and is available now, from Steam for £11.99 with 20% off until 7 August.