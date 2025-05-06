"Create unique and professional tracks in seconds": Sugar Bytes' Dialekt is an 8-track groovebox that can create instant songs in a variety of genres

It's an all-in-one self-contained music making platform that can even make your music for you

Sugar Bytes Dialekt
(Image credit: Sugar Bytes)

Ever one to make music making easier and more fun (while sounding great) Sugar Bytes has just announced their latest creation, Dialekt, a new music making platform for PC, Mac and iOS.

There are multiple sound engines inside, built-in effects and a flexible sequencer - everything you need, in other words, to make an entire track in one app without any other gear and wherever inspiration strikes.

And should that inspiration be giving you the slip, perhaps the most intriguing of Dialekt’s features is its Song Randomizer, which Sugar Bytes promises will generate sequences and sounds based on user-selected genre settings. There’s no mention of the magic ‘AI’ word here but it looks like those wishing to make music without having to do any of the fiddly heavy-lifting of playing or programming just got another string to their bow.

In fact Sugar Bytes, says that Dialekt will enable you to create unique and professional tracks "in seconds", being “perfect for sketching, jamming, or performing live”.

Dialekt Trailer - YouTube Dialekt Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

And, unsurprisingly - given that it comes from the maker of popular plugins such as Effectrix, Graindad and Nest - Dialekt boasts an impressive 27 distinctive sound engines including synths, drum machines and samplers. The desktop version even features a sample slicer with recording capabilities.

There’s everything from classic oscillator-based synthesis to dynamic, physical tones - from the piano, organ, string, flute and vocal sounds - to percussive elements and drum sounds.

Hear examples of what Dialekt can do here:

And when you’ve got the bare bones together on your mobile you can then seamlessly transfer them to your studio computer for further refinement.

Dialekt’s 8-track sequencer features a “Sound per Step feature”, whereby each synth parameter can be assigned to individual sequencer steps, providing full control over every detail as your track plays and loops.

Sugar Bytes Dialekt

(Image credit: Sugar Bytes)

And that Randomizer can create single tracks, parts, or whole songs, conjuring up patterns, sounds, chord progressions, fills, mute and FX sequences in “various genres” which can be applied to individual elements like sounds, patterns, and pitches or to global parameters.

It’s all quite the bundle and all presented with an ease-of-use factor that we can’t wait to pick up and play.

Dialekt is $99 on desktop and free on mobile (with in-app purchases).

FInd out more here.

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths

