Waves just made building a pro-level plugin chain a lot cheaper - grab 2 for $59.99 or 4 for $99.99

For the past few months, I've been working tirelessly in my home studio, mixing my band's debut EP, a punk-fueled concept album about the end of the world. Now that it's done and released, I can't help but feel a little shortchanged. Now Waves has started slashing the prices of its famous software in a slew of 4th of July discounts - where were these deals a month ago when I really needed them? I suppose I'll have them installed and ready for the next release.



If you head over to Waves, you'll find 2 plugins for $59.99 or 4 plugins for $99.99 as part of its 4th of July sale. Now, the offer does exclude Curves AQ, Sync Vx, Abbey Road Studio 3, Clarity Vx Pro, and DeReverb Pro, as well as other select products; however, there are plenty of plugins included in the offer.

In addition to the bundle offer, Waves has also reduced the prices of its popular plug-ins. I’ve curated my top software deals from across the sale below, all of which have been personally tested by our team or are ones I frequently use myself, and each is currently available at a significant discount.

If you’re aiming to maximise your investment in quality software, these plugins are the way to go. Now, it's worth noting that Amazon's Prime Day music deals are just around the corner, so if you're on the hunt for new hardware, instruments, or even studio essentials such as desks and chairs, you'll want to check out what's on offer on July 8th.

Editor's picks

Waves Platinum Bundle: was US$1,999, now US$199

Packing 67 bundles into one all-encompassing package, the Waves Platinum Bundle is the perfect place to start your producing journey. Bought individually at full price, they'd total a massive $1,999, but a ginormous 90% discount brings them back into reach of the majority of music makers out there.

Waves Vocal Production bundle: $1,450, now $279

Bring your vocal A-game with 84% off Waves' fully-loaded Vocal Production package. Roll out the 15 essential tools in this bundle and your vocals will go from zero to hero.

Scheps Parallel Particles: Was $129, now $34.99

Another Andrew Scheps signature model, the Scheps Parallel Particles plugin is a brilliant option for enhancing the vibe of a particular instrument that isn't quite cutting it in the mix. Based on Scheps' parallel processing tools, it's a fantastic quick fix for any instrument you like be it a synth bassline, a shaker, or a lead part that needs an extra push to the front. We found it incredibly easy to use thanks to the simple interface and it's one of our top choice saturation plugins.

Scheps Omni Channel: Was $149, now $39.99

We've used the Scheps Omni Channel on pretty much every instrument at some point, whether adding a light touch of vibe or totally transforming the properties of a track. It's a 5-module channel strip that features preamp, EQ, de-essing, compressor, and gating, making it a proper Swiss-army knife tool for your productions. There are loads of great presets built into it that make a good starting point for beginners, and if you know your stuff, plenty of options to tweak and shape your sounds.

Renaissance Bass: Was $79.99, now $39.99

More commonly known as R-Bass, Waves Renaissance Bass is an essential tool for any producer, and we, among many, many music producers have been using it for years. It may be old but its algorithm is still one of the best in the business for adding richness and punch to instruments in the low end. Whether you want your kick drum to stand out more or you want the bassline with some added rumble, R-Bass is a simple yet indispensable tool for music production.

Waves Smack Attack: Was $79 , now $34.99

Waves Smack Attack enables boosting or cutting of the attack and release parts of the transients in audio - a drum hit or string pluck, for example - to give them much more impact. Smack Attack is a fantastically useful plugin and does a great job on all sounds with transient components, and particularly well on basses, pianos, guitars and synth plucks. Read our Smack Attack review here .