"FL Studio is coming to your browser": Image-Line announces FL Studio Web in bid to "lower the barrier to entry" for new users

Image-Line has announced the public beta launch of FL Studio Web, a browser-based version of its flagship DAW FL Studio that the company is describing as a "frictionless music experience".

Though many of the details around FL Studio Web have yet to be shared, a screenshot posted by Image-Line shows a streamlined interface that shares a similar workflow with its desktop counterpart.

Image-Line has confirmed that the browser-based DAW will be compatible with FL Studio, so projects can be started off in the browser and finished off on the desktop app, and it'll also offer access to FL Cloud content and native FL Studio plugins.

Image-Line says that the launch of FL Studio Web is intended to make the DAW more accessible for new users starting their journey into music production, and beginners will be able to take advantage of an interactive step-by-step guide to help them begin "making music in minutes".

Image-Line CEO Constantin Koehncke shared the news in a LinkedIn post yesterday, December 15: "Historically, the barrier to entry for music making has been high. Two decades ago, Fruity Loops delivered a massive step-change in lowering that barrier for hundreds of millions of users. Today, we are bringing it down again!

"FL Studio Web is a gateway into music production and the wider FL ecosystem. We’ve taken the iconic FL Studio workflow and streamlined it for the web, allowing anyone to start creating instantly - no downloads, no complex setups."

While several browser-based DAWs have been launched in recent years – Soundation, Moises AI Studio, Amped Studio and openDAW, to name a few – FL Studio Web marks the first time that one of the major legacy DAWs has been brought to the browser.

FL Studio Web is now in public beta – click here to join the waitlist.