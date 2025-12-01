I switched to Ableton Live from Logic Pro and I've never looked back. If you want to do the same, there's no better time than now, with 25% off Live this Cyber Monday

Switching over from one DAW to another isn't an easy task. Learning how to use an entirely new piece of software takes time and effort – especially when it's something as complex and multifarious as a DAW – and there will be plenty of keyboard shortcuts to memorize, workflows to reroute and headaches to overcome before you're up and running.

Once you are up and running, though, getting to grips with a new DAW can be both inspiring and rewarding, and it could even radically change the way that you make music.

That was my experience when I switched from Logic Pro to Ableton Live a couple of years ago: as someone that primarily makes electronic music with MIDI instruments and samples, Ableton was much more of a natural fit for me, and I haven't looked back since. (I do miss Logic's Tape Delay though.)

If you're considering switching over to Ableton Live or purchasing the software to use alongside your current DAW, or even if you're somebody that's buying their first DAW, there's no better time to do it than now.

Live is heavily discounted over at Sweetwater this Cyber Weekend, with up to 25% off Suite, Standard and Intro editions – and there are discounts for those looking to upgrade too. (If you're in the UK or Europe, Live is on sale over at Thomann.)

Save 25% ($187) Ableton Live 12 Suite: was $749 now $562 at Sweetwater Sound Suite is the top-tier version of Ableton Live, giving you access to all 20 of Live's software instruments, 58 audio effects, 14 MIDI effects and 71GB of additional content. Highlights that you won't find in Standard or Intro include the AI-powered stem separation introduced with Live 12.3, and Roar, a phenomenal multiband saturation effect that's capable of everything from subtle colouration to wildly modulated, feedback-laced distortion. Suite gives you Max for Live, too.

Save 25% ($110) Ableton Live 12 Standard: was $439 now $329 at Sweetwater Sound A step down from Suite, Live's Standard edition nonetheless brings you pretty much everything a music-maker could possibly need from a DAW. If money's no object, Suite is certainly worth the asking price, but the extra synths and effects it offers are just a bonus. For just over $300, Standard represents fantastic value - and if you end up deciding you can't do without Suite's additional tools and content, you can always upgrade for a discount.

Save 25% ($25) Ableton Live 12 Intro: was $99 now $74 at Sweetwater Sound If you're intrigued by Ableton but not prepared to fork out hundreds of dollars for Suite or Standard, Intro gives you access to Live's core components at a price that's far easier to stomach. There's a surprising amount on offer in the Intro version, including Drift, a user-friendly virtual analogue soft synth, and a generous selection of 27 audio effects that includes the recently-overhauled Auto Filter device and Auto Shift.

I've tested out most of the major DAWs in my role as MusicRadar's Tech Editor, and while there's some seriously stiff competition, nothing has convinced me to drop Live as my day-to-day DAW: its highly intuitive, user-friendly workflow, combined with the breadth of its feature set and the quality of its instruments and effects, have made it an indispensable tool for me and many others.

