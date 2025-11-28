I’d long thought that virtual piano plugins were cheating but this amazingly creative instrument from UJam changed my mind. This Black Friday it’s going cheap!

I’ve tried and I’ve failed to get to a standard where I can confidently say, ‘Oh yeah, I can play piano’. For me, my piano-playing extends to chonky triads and sped-up melodies that I’ve painstakingly recorded one-note at a time.



That being said, my head is frequently full of (what I assume are) fresh and dare I say, interesting, piano-based ideas.



If only my hands could make them a reality.

I’ve often scoffed at the idea of ‘virtual’ players, preferring to persevere long into the night, trying against all odd to get a useable take rather than giving in. But then I discovered UJam's Virtual Pianist series and, I never looked back.



A complete bundle of this series is currently on offer for Black Friday over at Plugin Boutique, with60% off until December 7th.



Rather than just a basic player that sticks rigidly to a prescribed chord sequence, this miraculous software can be the secret sauce that enhances a mix, or can even steer it into a completely different direction. Across the four distinct sub-instruments, UJam present several unique flavours of virtual piano, all of which are individually available (and on sale over at PIB.)

I first started with Relic (aka the ‘imperfect upright’) before moving on to Score and then just going the whole hog and hoovering up them all to sample their own qualities.



Modelled on some exceptional high-end pianos (including a Steinway D-Grand), this range all sport the same control set within distinctive UIs. You can switch between styles, how 'Dark' or 'Light' the piano sounds, and scale the intensity levels of the player between basic chords and detailed scale runs and improvisations.



There's heaps of presets and a bucketload of colourful effects, too. These can be tweaked and blended so you can end up something that sounds completely unlike a piano entirely, if you really want.

The bundle includes the emotive Relic, the flamboyant Vogue, the electric-piano sound of Vibe, and the cinematic Score. It’s the latter I tend to use the most, but you’ll undoubtedly find something to love about each. Head over to Plugin Boutique to take advantage of this deal,

