Best Christmas gifts for piano players 2023: the ultimate festive gift guide for pianists

Well, it’s coming up to that time of year again and you need to think of the ultimate gift for that special piano player in your life. Now, trust us, we know how hard it is to think of the perfect present for a musician. The wonderful world of keys can seem completely alien to anyone who is unfamiliar with the specifics of digital pianos and stage pianos, the vast array of piano benches on the market or the latest piano-related gadgets. Well, you needn’t worry, MusicRadar is here to help. We’ve put together this guide to the best Christmas gifts for piano players, taking all the stress out of choosing a thoughtful present for your keys-loving partner, family member or friend.

We know it may be tempting to buy a piano-themed mug and be done with it, but frankly, you can do better - and the recipient of this gift deserves better. We’ve made sure to populate this guide with useful products that will transform their practice routine, help them carry their beloved instrument to and from rehearsals and even make them sound better.

We’ve selected a wide range of products covering various price ranges, so whether you're looking to splash out on a state-of-the-art piano or keep costs down with a modest accessory, you’ll be sure to find something here to fit your budget. In addition, we've also included a list of reliable online musical retailers at the bottom of the page to hopefully give you further options to grab a great Christmas present from a trusted source.

And don't forget that if you're looking to grab a bargain, we’ll be keeping our eyes on all the Black Friday music deals and Black Friday keyboard, synth and piano deals that come in, both before the big day on November 24 and on the day itself.

Best Christmas gifts for piano players: Accessories

Not sure where to start? Well these piano and keyboard essentials is as good a place as any.

1. Manhasset Symphony Stand View at Thomann A non-portable design that requires some self-assembly before use, the Symphony Stand comes with a welded-steel, three-legged base and a chrome telescopic column containing a brass bearing for quick height adjustment - this classy music stand will make a great gift for any piano player. 2. Gator GKB-88 Keyboard Bag View at Gear 4 Music View at Gear 4 Music Check Thomann This stylish Gator keyboard gig bag is designed to fit most 88-key keyboards, controllers and stage pianos. Featuring a durable nylon construction, interior restraints and plenty of padding, this gig bag is sure to keep their prized possession safe going to and from rehearsal, lessons or gigs. 3. Wittner 811M Metronome View at Thomann Why not give the gift of better timing? The Wittner 811 is one of the most popular metronomes on the market, thanks in part to its smart wooden finish and classical tempo scale printed behind the pendulum shaft. This is a timeless piano accessory that everyone will appreciate.

Best Christmas gifts for piano players: Benches

A solid, comfortable piano bench is a must-have accessory for any piano, so it's an ideal gift if you are looking to give them something practical. Below are our top three choices at three price points.

Best Christmas gifts for piano players: Headphones

If your loved one has a digital piano or a keyboard, then a good quality set of headphones is a brilliant gift. Not only will it allow them to practice day or night, but the right set will actually make their piano sound better!

Best Christmas gifts for piano players: Stands

A high quality stand is a welcomed gift for any piano or keyboard player. Below we've selected three stands which are sturdy, reliable and affordable. For more information, check out our guide to the best keyboard stands.

10. On-Stage KS7190 Classic Single-X Check Thomann Sturdy and stable despite only being single-braced, the KS7190 boasts an impressive load capacity of over 40kg, in spite of only weighing in at a mere 6kg itself, and the whole thing folds flat for easy transport and storage - making the perfect gift for a musician on the go. 11. QuikLok QL742 View at PMT Online Check Thomann The QL742 model is a versatile, double-braced X-style solution designed to hold two keyboards. The top tier has a fixed depth, but can be adjusted to multiple angles in multiple planes thanks to the toothed adjustment system - so if your loved one a keyboard fanatic this is the gift for them. 12. Roland KS-10Z Check Thomann Built with the quality you’d expect from a big name like Roland, the KS-10Z is robust enough to handle everything from a lightweight home keyboard to the heaviest 88-key stage piano. It’s a good-looking contraption that will set off any brand of keyboard nicely, not just Roland’s own instruments.

Best Christmas gifts for piano players: Pianos

Now, if you're looking to really spoil them, a brand new piano is the way to do that. Below you'll find three of our favourite models, from beginner-friendly to an affordable upright.

13. Yamaha Piaggero NP-15 View at Thomann View at Thomann Despite having a lightweight, synth-action keyboard, the 61-key NP-15 really looks the part thanks to its classic styling, red trim and full-size, waterfall-fronted keys. With a selection of 15 sounds, three of which are acoustic pianos, if all you want is simply something with an excellent pedigree that sounds like a piano to just sit down at, switch on and play, you need to look no further. 14. Casio CDP S-110 Check Thomann While the key action on the Casio can't compete with the Yamaha P-45, the S-110 does have an ace up its sleeve - the ability to be powered by six AA batteries and only weighs 10.5kg. This makes the Casio the best piano for portability, whether that's taking it to lessons, to gigs, or busking. Casio says you can expect 13 hours of playing time on batteries, but that really depends on your volume setting, what effects you have on, and which sound you’re using. So to be safe, have a spare set with you. 15. Yamaha Arius YDP-145 View at Thomann View at Thomann View at Thomann The successor to Yamaha’s incredibly successful Arius YDP-144, the YDP-145 delivers a stunning main piano sound derived from a real, top-of-the-line Yamaha CFX acoustic grand piano, mated to a brilliantly playable Graded Hammer Standard keyboard.

Best Christmas gifts for piano players: Last minute gifts & subscriptions

Pianote lessons subscription: From $20 a month

Pianote is aimed mostly at beginner to intermediate players via friendly tutors, great quality video and a structured approach to learning. It's one of the freshest approaches to piano lessons online right now.

Music software: Various

Recording and creating music at home or on the go is becoming increasingly easy thanks to powerful laptops and formidable recording software and plugins available to anyone with a bit of spare cash. Software is a great last-minute idea as it’s an instant download. Why not tell your giftee what budget you have for them and set them free on sites like Plugin Boutique or Waves ? They’ll be able to fill their basket with loads of great piano recording software - often at bargain prices - and get started with creating new music.

Concert tickets: Ticketmaster

If you’re shopping last minute for someone who loves live music, then e-tickets for a concert or a voucher to put towards their next gig is a no-brainer. Ticketmaster is our vendor of choice because of the vastness of events on offer plus you can spread the cost of tickets. Our friends at Louder rate it so much they placed it number one in their best concert ticket sites guide .

Gift cards: Any amount

Ok so gift vouchers aren’t the most inspired present idea, but sometimes you run out of time to get something delivered, or you’re buying for someone who seemingly has everything. Buying vouchers for their favourite shop gives them the option to choose what they want, when it suits them. Plus, you can usually get them delivered straight to an email address; ideal if you’re shopping on Christmas eve. Our recommendations would be Thomann and Andertons in the UK and Guitar Center , Sweetwater and Musician’s Friend in the US.

Music magazines: subscribe and save!

Sometimes nothing beats sitting down with a good book or magazine and ditching the tech for a while. You can subscribe and save on music-making magazines right now from Future Music and Computer Music, to Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar World and Guitar Techniques. Head to our subscriptions site or call 0330 333 1113.

