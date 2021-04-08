Best keyboard stands 2021: 8 top picks for home and stage use

In every keyboard player’s life, there comes a time when you have to take a stand, and when that time comes, you’ll find a bewildering array of options on offer for what may on the surface be the simple and humble task of keeping your keyboards set firm at a comfortable playing height. The fact that there is such a vast selection when it comes to the best keyboard stands is really no bad thing, as there are more things to bear in mind when considering your perfect stand than you might think.

Whether you’re a flamboyant, Wakeman-style stage performer with multiple ‘boards, a sedentary stage piano-pounder or a beginner with just a single home keyboard to accommodate, there’ll be something in this guide for you.

Best keyboard stands: Our top picks

For professional use, the K&M 18860 Spider Pro comes out on top. Sturdiness and stability, great stage presence, plenty of leg and pedal room thanks to the raised legs and compatibility with a wide range of accessories make it a compelling choice for gigging musicians in spite of the rather hefty price tag.

For the more budget-conscious, we’d recommend the QuikLok QL742, whose classic design and reputation for reliability has stood the test of time, or at the other extreme the On-Stage KS7190 Classic Single-X Keyboard Stand provides a basic, wallet-friendly option with zero bells and whistles.

Best keyboard stands: Product guide

(Image credit: Konig & Meyer)

1. K&M 18860 Spider Pro One of the best keyboard stands around Price: $440/£265/€370 | Style: Central arm | No. Of Tiers: 3 | Load capacity: 105kg | Construction: Anodized Aluminium | Height (mm): 1,310 | Width (mm): 670 - 940 | Depth (mm): 300 - 470 | Weight: 10kg Check Amazon Great-looking design Lots of pro features Continuously variable height adjustment Rather pricey

The K&M 18860 comes up time and again when researching the best keyboard stands, so it must be doing something right. Although not the cheapest, it seems like there’s nothing K&M haven’t thought of to make their stand the best in this category for professional players.

Capable of housing two instruments, with the upper arms tilted at a 15-degree angle to the horizontal, the Spider Pro can be fitted with an optional extra pair of arms for a third keyboard, and also has a threaded connection on the top to attach a microphone boom arm. The lower part of the column sports two clips for cable management.

The reverse angle of the central column is set perfectly to allow full access to the lower keyboard, and you can even attach an optional laptop stand if required. The raised feet leave more than enough room for pedals, and you can even get it in a choice of silver, black or eye-catching red finishes.

(Image credit: Quiklok)

2. QuikLok QL742 An oldie but a goodie in the double-decker stakes Price: $140/£149/€370 | Style: Double-X | No. Of Tiers: 2 | Load capacity: 90kg | Construction: 30 x 30mm Steel tubing | Height Positions (main tier, mm): 670, 770, 870 | 2nd tier height (measured in mm from main tier): 145 - 225 | Depth (mm): 435 - 610 | Weight: 9.4kg $96.67 View at Walmart Prime $122.42 View at Amazon $139.99 View at Musician's Friend Solid and sturdy Tried and tested design Lots of second tier adjustment Limited legroom if seated

QuikLok has been the professional’s choice for decades, pioneering the central perforated disc and spring-loaded peg design that’s been facilitating quick setups since the 1980’s. With a pedigree that long, it’s a name that can continue to be trusted to accommodate your precious synths.

The QL742 model is a versatile, double-braced X-style solution designed to hold two keyboards. The top tier has a fixed depth, but can be adjusted to multiple angles in multiple planes thanks to the toothed adjustment system - just undo one of the knobs, reposition and tighten to create your required playing setup.

With grippy, corrugated end-stops to hold things in place and several height/width adjustment options, the QL742 is a tried-and-tested model you can depend on.

(Image credit: RockJam)

3. RockJam Xfinity RJXX363 A sound budget option for lighter keyboards Price: $45/£33/€38 | Style: Double-X | No. Of Tiers: 1 | Load capacity: 20kg | Construction: 25mm steel tubing | Height (mm): 991 | Depth (mm): 460 | Weight: 10kg $64.93 View at Walmart Check Amazon Great value Rubber straps for extra security Lightweight Low load capacity is limiting

If all you need is just a simple, inexpensive single-tier stand to hold an equally inexpensive keyboard, the Rockjam Xfinity is definitely worth a look.

Although often billed as a ‘heavy-duty’ piano stand, with a load capacity of only 20kg, it’s best suited to lightweight electronic keyboards, so you should probably look elsewhere for something to house a digital piano.

Pre-assembled out of the box, the Xfinity comes with rubber bungee straps to keep your keyboard secure, a bonus when dealing with the kind of lightweight instruments it works best with. Its double-braced design means it should be more than sturdy enough - as long as you stick to the weight limit!

(Image credit: Konig & Meyer)

4. K&M Omega 18810 Black Sturdy, pro-level table-style stand for heavyweights Price: $220/£99/€115 | Style: Table | No. Of Tiers: 1 | Load capacity: 80kg | Construction: Steel tubing | Height (mm): 600 - 1020 | Width (mm): 180 - 790 | Depth (mm): 345 | Weight: 9.5kg $214.99 View at Musician's Friend Prime $219.99 View at Amazon Great load capacity Lots of available attachments Plenty of legroom Needs dismantling for storage

The 18810 is a premium design specially suited for stage pianos and other large, heavy instruments. Its rigid steel tubing construction, open, table-style design and large round floor protectors offer more than enough onstage stability, with plenty of room underneath for your knees and any pedals you might want to attach.

Speaking of attachments, there’s a huge range of optional accessories that can be bolted on to this stand, including microphone booms, extra tiers, laptop supports, tablet holders and music stands. The 18810 has four Velcro tapes for cable management and is engraved with a height scale.

Available in black, white or red finishes, there’s plenty of height and width adjustment, and it can be folded flat for storage, although its form factor makes it a little more awkward to transport than an X-style stand.

(Image credit: On-Stage)

A neat, simple and affordable solution for smaller-format keyboards, the KS7190 is an ideal choice for lightweight instruments of 61-keys and under.

Adjustable, non-slip arm sleeves keep everything secure, and the adjustable height and width of the stand, achieved via the standard perforated disc and spring-loaded peg arrangement, should enable broad, stable support for most small-medium keyboards.

Sturdy and stable despite only being single-braced, the KS7190 boasts an impressive load capacity of over 40kg, in spite of only weighing in at a mere 6kg itself, and the whole thing folds flat for easy transport and storage. And if your keyboard collection grows, it’s compatible with On-Stage’s bolt-on extra tier and mic arm.

(Image credit: Roland)

Built with the quality you’d expect from a big name like Roland, the KS-10Z is robust enough to handle everything from a lightweight home keyboard to the heaviest 88-key stage piano. It’s a good-looking contraption that will set off any brand of keyboard nicely, not just Roland’s own instruments.

Seven levels of height adjustment facilitated by spring-loaded levers, combined with eight levels of width adjustment via sturdy metal crossbars make this a versatile and high-performance stand.

The support arms are foam-padded to give your keyboard a luxurious place to sit, and everything folds down neatly for transport. All in all, the KS-10Z represents a high degree of flexible support from a name you can trust.

(Image credit: On-Stage)

7. On-Stage KS7903 3-Tier A-Frame This multi-tasker will have your keyboards in tiers Price: $292/£210/€245 | Style: A-frame | No. Of Tiers: 3 | Load capacity: 54kg | Construction: Bolted, powder-coated aluminium | Height (mm): 1,372 | Internal Width (mm): 1295 | Depth (mm): 300 - 470 | Maximum required floor space (mm): 660 x 1473 | Weight: 10kg $177.95 View at Walmart $177.95 View at Musician's Friend Check Amazon Stylish and practical Holds multiple keyboards Continuously variable height adjustment Access to lower tier sometimes compromised if keyboards are deep

Ideal for those with a multi-keyboard setup, the KS7903 features folding A-shaped tubular aluminium side frames, connected by sturdy cross members onto which three pairs of adjustable support arms are bolted.

The 1295mm internal width is wide enough to accommodate a 76-key keyboard, and the support arms can hold up to 18kg payload each and be positioned anywhere along the cross members to comfortably house smaller instruments.

Three keyboards stacked up always looks impressive, and the KS7903 doesn’t disappoint in the looks department, setting any collection of boards off nicely whether displayed permanently in a studio or set up on stage. For the latter scenario, the frame folds up easily for storage and transportation.

(Image credit: On-Stage )

8. On-Stage KS7365EJ 2-Tier Pro Heavy-Duty A seriously pro folding double decker Price: $240/£172/€200 | Style: Z-style | No. Of Tiers: 2 | Load capacity: 180kg | Construction: Welded tubular steel | Height (mm): 610 - 965 | Width (mm): 533 - 940 | Depth (mm): 300 - 470 | Weight: 13kg $164.95 View at Walmart Prime $173.95 View at Amazon Massive load capacity Very robust Can be packed flat for storage/transport Flat packing and assembly can take a while

The On-Stage KS7365 is a seriously pro solution for a double keyboard setup, with a huge load capacity of 180kg. That’s enough to securely handle two of any full-size, hammer-action stage piano on the market and then some.

The top tier alone can accommodate a load of 27kg, enough for an 88-key Korg Nautilus. This incredibly sturdy piece of stage furniture folds down flat to just 788 x 585 x 255, an area smaller than most keyboard cases. The downside of this is that it requires the stand to be dismantled completely and rebuilt flat, so you’ll need some setup and takedown time before and after any gigs.

The Z-style frame means plenty of legroom when playing seated, and no worries about pedals getting snagged on the frame, but there’s plenty of height adjustment if you prefer to play standing.

Best keyboard stands: Buying advice

(Image credit: Future)

The best keyboard stands come in a variety of styles, literally from A to Z, but which one is right for you? The ones on our list fall into five main categories:

X-Style keyboard stand

Probably the most common type of keyboard stand, X-style stands are popular due to them being sturdy, lightweight, foldable, versatile and affordable. They can be assembled rapidly by swinging the two crossmembers out into an X shape and locking the stand into place at the required height with a spring-loaded pin at the centre of the X. The result is a durable solution with broad appeal, although legroom can sometimes be an issue for taller, sedentary players.

Z-Style keyboard stand

Taking the form of twin Z-shaped side struts linked together by central horizontal supports, the Z-style stand is another high-performance, sturdy design that’s especially suited to a more permanent setup as it usually takes a little longer to assemble than the X-style variant.

Table style keyboard stand

These rock-solid designs are best for playing whilst seated, so are great for holding up stage pianos or organs. While maybe not the most attractive design aesthetically, they can easily handle the weight of a hammer-action 88-keyer without wobbling around and have a wide open design at the base, meaning there’s plenty of room for your pedals – and legs!

A-Style keyboard stand

A-frame stands work great for housing multiple instruments, good for storage or display purposes - we found stands in this style capable of holding six synths at a time. So if you have a lot of vintage synths in a project studio, for example, and don’t necessarily need to play them all that often, A-frames are a good way to go.

(Image credit: Future)

Central arm keyboard stand

These types of cantilevered stands have a large central column that extends backwards at an angle from the base, from which the keyboard support arms extend at roughly 45-degree angles to hold your instruments. They have an appeal for looking good on stage, and also tend to ‘disappear’ behind your keyboards, making them good for displaying your gorgeous synths without drawing too much attention themselves.

Besides overall type of stand, other things to bear in mind when buying a keyboard stand include:

Keyboard size and weight

What keyboards will you be using with the stand? The number of keyboards you have determines the number of tiers you’ll need, and if you have small, 25-note keyboards be sure to check that the minimum width is small enough. This is particularly true with X-style stands, as the width and height are relative – the narrower the width, the greater the height of the main tier.

There’s also the weight to consider – you don’t want your expensive and delicate instruments plummeting to the ground, so be sure the stand you go for is strong enough to accommodate the total load capacity.

Legroom

If you play sitting down, you may want to consider a table or Z-style stand over an X configuration, as X-style stands, particularly double-braced versions, can inhibit knee room when playing seated, especially if you’re of basketball-player proportions.

What are you using it for?

For regular gigging, it’s important to consider overall portability, plus how long it takes to set up and break down a stand before and after the show. If you need a stand for home or studio use though, it’s more likely to be a semi-permanent setup, making this less of an issue.

When assembling this guide, we ruled out stands made as accessories for individual models of keyboard, like ones intended for use with a specific piano from big manufacturers like Yamaha and Kawai. Instead, we focused on general, multi-purpose stands designed to support any common-or-garden keyboard or synth from project studio to stage.