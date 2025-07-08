Prime Day is my sale of the year so far for keyboards and pianos - I’ve found savings on Roland, Yamaha, Korg, and Casio on Amazon and beyond

Well, it's officially Prime Day, and that means we're seeing the prices slashed on everything from smart devices and TVs to toys and, of course, musical instruments. Now, as well as a slew of Prime Day music deals, off-site, all the major music retailers have launched sales of their own, and boy, this is a great year to be a pianist or keyboard fanatic! In previous years, I've felt let down by the offering for piano players, but that certainly isn't the case for 2025.

Sweetwater, Guitar Center and Musician's Friend all have enticing discounts on everything from digital pianos to synth modules, beginner keyboards, MIDI controllers, and more. Prices range from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands, so there are some potentially massive savings to be had.

Now, before I worked at MusicRadar, writing about music gear for a living, I used to sell pianos and keyboards in a busy music store. So, I’ve used my background in music retail to come up with my pick of the very best piano deals from across these mammoth sales.

Below, you’ll find my expert choices from various price categories and styles. Whether you’re a beginner looking for your first keyboard or an experienced player seeking a much-needed upgrade, you’ll find it here.

Roland RP501R: Save $400!

For me, the RP501R is a fantastic home digital that delivers authentic grand piano touch and tone in an affordable, space-efficient cabinet. Save $400 at Guitar Center.

Roland FP-10: Save $100!

At the core of this Roland stage piano is a stellar sound engine that delivers magnificent tones to suit any situation - and right now, you can save a whopping $100 at Sweetwater.

Casio AP-550: Save $200!

With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 26 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and intermediates, and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.

Roland FP-30X: Save $150!

Roland's FP range is one of our favourites when it comes to affordable beginner-friendly instruments, so naturally, we get very excited when we see one with a healthy discount. Right now, you can save £150

Yamaha P-145 B: Save $34!

Yamaha's P-45 was definitely one of the most popular beginner pianos on the market. The latest iteration builds on the previous generation but shrinks the model to an even more compact size, making it more portable. Read our full Yamaha P-145 review

Korg Grandstage X: Save $500!

Equipped with seven mighty sound engines, impeccable RH3 fully weighted hammer action, and advanced controller functionality, the Korg Grandstage is one of the most powerful stage pianos on the market - and right now you can save a whopping $500 off at Sweetwater!

Roland VR-09-B: Save $390!

Loaded with the iconic sounds of the JUNO and JUPITER, the VR-09 is a fantastic synth and even better with $390 off at Amazon.

Should you buy a piano or keyboard this Prime Day?

Okay, so Prime Day isn't the biggest sales event of the year, but it still sees hearty discounts on everything from consumer tech, such as phones and laptops, to fashion, home furnishings and, more importantly, musical instruments!

I have been covering this sales event for several years, so I have a fair idea of what to expect, and I can say with confidence that you should most definitely be thinking about making your piano purchase around this time. If you can't wait until Black Friday, near the end of year, then now is probably the best time to grab a bargain.

Should you order a piano online?

While I fully understand the hesitation about ordering a piano online, the reality is, it couldn’t be easier to get your dream instrument delivered directly to your door. In our guide to ordering a piano online, I talk you through what to expect when you buy an instrument on a website, things to look out for, and give you helpful tips on finding the best piano for you.

Of course, it's good practice to go to a store and get hands-on experience with a product, but I'm fully aware that sometimes it just isn’t possible. You may not have a local dealer that stocks the piano you are looking for, you may not be mobile enough to get out and about, or you may feel intimidated walking into a bustling music store.

Just remember to discuss the delivery options with the store you are ordering from and make sure you've made space for your new piano well in advance of its arrival. Also, the piano is going to arrive disassembled, so be prepared to build it.

