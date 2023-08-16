Best Roland digital pianos 2023: our top pick of digital pianos from across the full Roland range

It's fair to say Roland is a pioneer in the digital piano space. In 1974, the forward-thinking company released the first ever touch-sensitive electric piano, an innovation that changed the face of digital pianos forever. Today, Roland continues to push boundaries, offering pianos for every budget, style and musical aspiration. So, if you're looking for a stunning high-tech piano that sounds just as good as it looks, this in-depth guide to the best Roland digital pianos is sure to help you find the perfect model for your needs.

Roland’s piano range is wide and varied, with something for every type of player - regardless of where you are in your playing career. Beginners of all ages love the celebrated RP and F series, the cabinet-style HP range would be a welcomed addition to any intermediate’s home, while the luxurious LX and GP series is ideal for the more advanced pianist.

So, whether you’re a complete novice or a seasoned professional, you’ll want to join us on this journey through the greatest pianos produced by this iconic Japanese electronic instrument manufacturer.

Best Roland digital pianos: Quick list

Want to cut to the chase and find out exactly which we think are the best Roland digital pianos on the market right now? Below, you’ll find a round-up of our top choices. You can jump to a more detailed review of every pick, along with our price comparison tool to help you find the best deals.

The best Roland digital pianos in 2023

Below you'll find full and detailed write-ups for each of the best Roland digital pianos in our list.

Best overall

(Image credit: Roland)

1. Roland HP704 The best Roland piano overall Our expert review: Specifications Keys: 88 Full-size, wood and plastic, escapement and ebony/ivory feel Colour Options:: Charcoal Black, White, Dark Rosewood, Light Oak, Polished Ebony No of sounds: 324 Amplification: 60W Headphone Output: 3D Ambience Bluetooth connectivity: Yes Dimensions: W1377 x D468 x H1113mm Weight: 59.5kg Today's Best Deals View at Gear 4 Music View at PMT Online View at Andertons Reasons to buy + Excellent key action + Comfortable playing position + Stylish design Reasons to avoid - Heavy if you want to move it

At the heart of the HP704 lies Roland's SuperNATURAL Piano Modelling technology, a revolutionary system that reproduces the characteristics of an acoustic piano . This engine goes far beyond sampling, capturing the articulation between notes, strings, and the piano's soundboard, resulting in an authentic and expressive sound.

The PHA-50 Hybrid Keyboard combines wooden elements for the white keys and durable moulded materials for the black keys, providing a realistic touch and ivory feel. The keys are sensitive to your dynamics and boast escapement - authentic key release - enhancing the overall playing experience. The body of the piano itself feels sturdy and substantial, with a taller back that ensures comfortable positioning for sheet music.

The HP704 has over 380 tones, making it very versatile. Roland has integrated many effects and ambience settings into the HP704, which are all customisable via the Piano Designer app. This stunning digital piano also features Bluetooth and MIDI capabilities and the ability to layer sounds, play along with tracks, and split the keyboard - meaning it appeals to professional pianists, producers and aspiring musicians alike.

Best for beginners

(Image credit: Roland)

Despite its affordable price point, the contemporary and compact Roland F107 offers exceptional value and functionality. The SuperNATURAL piano technology and its PHA-4 keyboard deliver an authentic weighted response that the majority of newbies will enjoy. The tactile user interface ensures easy functionality and the integrated stereo speaker system produces a detailed sound.

Although it only has 15 internal sounds, this price-saving option allows players to handle complex pieces easily. After all, many of the sounds on higher-end pianos will remain unused.

Additionally, the F107 offers Bluetooth connectivity, enabling users to play along to their favourite tracks or utilise MIDI apps to create their own music. The Roland Piano App further enhances the experience, offering lessons, recording settings, metronome control, and sound selection options - pair that with the ability of shared practice with its dual headphone jacks and Twin Piano mode and you have the ultimate practice tool for the beginner pianist.

Best for looks

(Image credit: Roland)

3. Roland LX708 The best Roland piano for discerning players Our expert review: Specifications Keys: 88 Colour Options: Polished Ebony, Polished White, Charcoal No of Sounds: 324 Amplification: 74W Headphone Output: 3D Ambience Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes Dimensions: : W1395 x D502 x H1253mm Weight: 110.5kg Today's Best Deals View at PMT Online View at Gear 4 Music Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Size similar to upright + Key vibration + Scroll pedal Reasons to avoid - Not portable

The gorgeous and grand LX708 towers above all others in its series with its taller cabinet, resulting in quite possibly the best-looking piano in the rather packed Roland catalogue.

Housed inside this extravagant cabinet is Roland's Hybrid Grand Keyboard action, which along with the Unique Key Vibration technology, replicates the slight micro-movements felt when playing real acoustic pianos. This makes performing with the LX708 almost indistinguishable from the real thing and a total joy to play.

Luckily, this luxurious piano has the sound to match its charming good looks and stellar playability. The piano's Acoustic Projection System is seriously powerful and the intelligently placed speakers ensure clarity across the full dynamic range.

Best for small spaces

(Image credit: Roland)

4. Roland LX705 Classic upright piano cabinet with a compact footprint Our expert review: Specifications Keys: 88 Colour Options: Charcoal Black, Dark Rosewood, Light Oak, Polished Ebony No of Sounds: 324 Amplification: 60W Headphone Output: Acoustic Projection Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes Dimensions: W1383 x D468 x H1038mm Weight: 76.1kg Today's Best Deals View at Gear 4 Music View at Andertons View at PMT Online Reasons to buy + Cheapest option in Roland's premium upright range + Nice punchy sound + Scroll pedal Reasons to avoid - Portability

The Roland LX705 is the most affordable option in the luxury range and offers exceptional value without compromising on quality. It retains many of the standout features found in its flagship counterpart, presenting a blend of outstanding sound, elegant design and classic playability - all at a reasonable price.

Leveraging PureAcoustic Modelling technology, the LX705 emulates how acoustic pianos produce sound, including the striking of hammers and resonating vibrations. This ensures a genuine piano playing experience without the need for pianists to adapt their technique.

The PHA-50 keyboard ensures optimal performance offering a familiar rigidity. Additionally, the keys generate less noise than standard digital pianos, making the LX705 suitable for late-night practice.

Best for depth

(Image credit: Roland)

5. Roland DP603 A solid piano, highly responsive Our expert review: Specifications Keys: 88 Colour Options: Polished Ebony, Polished White, Contemporary Black No of Sounds: 307 Amplification: 80W Headphone Output: 3D Ambience Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes Dimensions: W1398 x D311 x H783mm Weight: 45.9kg Today's Best Deals Preorder at Andertons View at Andertons Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Depthy tones + Responsive Reasons to avoid - Lack of clarity in the lower range

The Roland DP603 seamlessly blends style and functionality, making it the perfect addition to contemporary living spaces. Its slim and stylish cabinet design with an integrated keyboard lid adds to its overall aesthetic, providing a music stand and a safe soft-fall motion.

Despite its compact depth, the DP603 maintains the durability that the DP series is renowned for, ensuring longevity and reliability. Its strategically positioned speaker box mounted on a lower stand creates a sense of fullness and efficiency.

The user-friendly LCD and intuitive control panel make navigating through its various functions and settings easy. This digital piano includes Bluetooth and valuable features for practice and performance, such as a metronome, recording functionality, and dual/split keyboard modes.

Best for the whole family

(Image credit: Roland)

The RP701 is designed to be so intuitive to use that even younger players can jump in right away. Easy-to-read icons and a simple front panel ensure that the focus is on playing and enjoyment, not reading the instruction manual. With Bluetooth connectivity for streaming and accessing a world of apps, there's always something new to motivate newcomers.

The powerful onboard speakers will easily fill the room, while the 3D Ambience Headphones are there for when you want to practice in private. Of course, this model comes loaded with the acclaimed PHA-4 88-key piano action keybed, meaning it delivers that classic Roland feel you've come to know and love.

So, whether you'd like your children to learn or you're returning to the piano yourself, the RP701 has the sound, feel and looks the whole family will enjoy.

Best for design

(Image credit: Roland)

7. Roland KF10 Kiyola Achieves the perfect harmony of form and function Our expert review: Specifications Keys: 88 Colour Options: Pure Oak, Walnut,Sheer White, Mocha Brown and Sheer Black No of Sounds: 384 Amplification: 60W Headphone Output: 3D Ambience Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes Dimensions: W1369 x D337 x H782mm Weight: 33.2kg Today's Best Deals View at Gear 4 Music View at PMT Online Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Contemporary design + Ergonomic seat + Piano Partner 2 App Reasons to avoid - Price - Key action

The Roland Kiyola KF10 is an instrument that excels in design, sound quality, and playability, making it a top choice for the style-conscious piano enthusiast. Boasting an award-winning design in collaboration with Karimoku, Japan's largest wood furniture maker, the Kiyola KF10 stands out with its artisan-inspired wooden structure.

Luckily, the solid oak cabinet not only looks stunning but also contributes to the sound quality by providing extra cabinet resonance and warm deep tones from the four speakers.

In terms of playability, we found the KF10's key resistance to be a little too strong at times, but with that said, while it may require some adjustment to your technique initially, it becomes more familiar with time and practice.

For us, the Roland Kiyola exemplifies the marriage of technology and minimalist elegant design and is the go-to piano for anyone looking for a work of art, as well as a functional instrument.

Best for learning

(Image credit: Roland)

8. Roland F701 A streamlined modern classic Our expert review: Specifications Keys: 88 Colour Options: Standard Black, Clean White, Light Oak No of Sounds: 324 Amplification: 24W Headphone Output: 3D Ambience Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes, Ver 3 and 4 Dimensions: W1360 x D345 x H913mm Weight: 36kg Today's Best Deals View at Andertons View at PMT Online View at Gear 4 Music Reasons to buy + Nicely weighted keys + Lower price bracket Reasons to avoid - Not an advanced player's piano - Music stand positioning

On the surface, this piano may look very similar in build to the F107. However, it does offer more sounds and additional weight - meaning it more than deserves its own place in this guide to the best Roland pianos.

It will come as no surprise that at the core of the F701 is Roland's SuperNATURAL piano modelling, as well as the PHA-4 standard keyboard. This tried and tested combination provides good sensitivity, dynamics and expression.

The F701's understated cabinet design enhances its appeal, with the rear connections neatly arranged, allowing the piano to face any direction without unsightly wires.

Intuitive controls and an icon-driven display make it easy to access over 300 onboard play-along songs, a practice-friendly metronome, and a recording function for evaluating your performances. With a clear focus on learning, this piano makes your practice sessions fun and highly productive with integrated Bluetooth and MIDI.

Best grand piano

(Image credit: Roland)

9. Roland GP-9M The best Roland grand piano Our expert review: Specifications Keys: 88 Colour Options: Black, White No of Sounds: 324 Amplification: 120W Headphone Output: Piano Reality Headphones Ambience Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes, Ver 3 and 4 Dimensions: W1,445 x D1,501 x H91,787mm Weight: 188kg Today's Best Deals Check Thomann Reasons to buy + Stunning design + Superb sound and feel Reasons to avoid - Too large for most homes

There is something so inspiring about a grand piano. The look, the feel and that all-encompassing sound just makes you want to play and play. Now, you don't need us to tell you that owning a real grand piano isn't a walk in the park. They require a lot of ongoing maintenance to keep them playing their best, they weigh more than a small car and usually have a pretty hefty price tag. Luckily Roland has a solution - the GP-9M.

The GP-9M is Roland's premier grand piano and comes fully loaded with the best piano technology Roland has to offer. At the heart of this striking instrument is what Roland refers to as the "Piano Reality approach". Simply put, this is an ecosystem of connected technologies that combine to perfectly recreate the sound and feel of an authentic acoustic grand piano.

While the GP-9M shares many of the same features as others in the GP range, it does bring a few unique features to the table, such as moving keys, audio outputs and a microphone input for singing along through the onboard speaker system.

Best Roland digital pianos: Buying advice

(Image credit: Roland)

How to choose the best Roland digital piano for you

Hailing from Osaka, Japan, Roland is regarded as one of the most innovative musical instrument manufacturers ever - not only in the digital piano space. From launching Japan's first electronic pianos in '73 to being responsible for some of the most popular synthesizers ever made, Roland has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible with a key-based instrument.

Today Roland's piano range has blossomed into a vast array of models that feature everything from the best beginner digital pianos money can buy to luxurious high-tech options that show just what is possible with this forward-thinking technology.

Much like many other piano heavyweights, the Roland range can be broken down into a few categories - stage pianos, portable pianos, upright pianos, premium upright pianos and grand pianos.

So, when deciding which is the best Roland piano for your needs, you'll want to first determine what you want a digital piano for, i.e. recreational playing, performance or recording.

If you are seeking a piano for gigging or simply moving around easily, a stage piano or portable piano is the perfect option. These lightweight instruments are designed specifically for this purpose and Roland has plenty to choose from. Whether it's the revolutionary V-Piano, the beloved RD series or the beginner-friendly FP range, there is sure to be a portable piano for you.

Perhaps your new piano is going to be a permanent feature in your home. Well, in that case, a digital upright could be the best option. These pianos look much more like their acoustic brethren and are sure to be the centrepiece of any home. If this sounds like the piano style you are after, you'll want to check out the LX, HP, RP and F ranges.

Lastly, if you want to go big and have the space, then the grand piano is the instrument for you. Roland's acclaimed GP series showcases the very best advancements in technology, offering an out-of-this-world playing experience and a lavish look that is sure to make a statement in any room.

How we choose the best Roland digital pianos

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our guides.

When choosing what we believe to be the best Roland digital pianos available right now, we combine our hands-on experience, user reviews and testimonies and engage in lengthy discussions with our editorial colleagues to reach a consensus about the top products in any given category.

First and foremost, we are musicians, and we want other players to find the right product for them. So we take into careful consideration everything from budget to feature set, ease of use and durability to come up with a list of what we can safely say are the best Roland digital pianos on the market right now.

Find out more about how we test music gear and services at MusicRadar.

