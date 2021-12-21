Best piano bench 2021: piano stool options to suit all budgets

If you’re in any way serious about your piano playing, one of the best piano benches (also know as a piano stool) is an essential accessory. It’s not only important from an ergonomic perspective to maintain correct posture when playing and practising, but it’s much more comfortable to be supported properly at the correct height relative to the keyboard, in order to maintain the proper angle at the elbow and keep your wrists relaxed. You won't be able to achieve this with any old stool or chair.

A piano bench will not only allow you to adjust the height so that you’re seated at the perfect height elevation to the keys, but they’ll also make your piano or keyboard setup look that bit more professional and purposeful.

In this guide were taking a look at the various types of piano bench, with guidance on what to look for, plus our top picks for every budget.

Best piano benches: Our top picks

For those looking for a reasonably priced option that will provide the comfort needed to play the piano for hours on end, the On-Stage KT7800+ Deluxe is the stool for you. This X-frame style bench may not have any storage space, but for the price point, it's a well-made option for any pianist.

At the other end of the price spectrum, we have the Roland PB-500. This luxury bench oozes class and is the perfect accompaniment to any piano. With its premium padding, outstanding built quality and 10cm of continuous height adjustment, this really is one of the best piano benches on the market.

Lastly, we have to give a shout out to the Gear4Music Deluxe Duet bench. This inventive stool is the best solution for piano teachers, as each side can be adjusted independently - and better yet, it even comes with practical storage for tidying away sheet music and other learning materials.

Best piano benches: Product guide

(Image credit: On-Stage)

1. On-Stage KT7800+ Deluxe X-Style Padded Bench A compact, sturdy and portable bench for gigging musicians Specifications Launch price: $87/£65/€76 Type: X-Frame, folding Storage?: No Dimensions (cm): ‎71.12 x 12.7 x 38.1 Height Adjustment (cm): 49.5 - 62.2 Bench Seat Size (cm): 32 x 60 Cushion Thickness (cm): 65 Construction: Welded metal Weight Capacity (kg): 165 Weight(kg): 4.0 Color: Black Reasons to buy + Nice thick padding + Robust + Portable Reasons to avoid - No storage

Well-known for their high-quality keyboard stands and mic stands, it comes as no surprise to find that On Stage also have a seat at the table when it comes to piano benches. The KT7800+ is the deluxe version of their folding portable X-frame bench, with a thick padded seat for extra comfort and four different height adjustment settings.

Robust and durable, the KT7800+ is a folding design that features an X-style frame that pivots around a single central bolt. The height is adjusted by means of a set of four locking holes on a metal rail that spans the underside of the bench, allowing adjustment to four fixed heights of 19”, 21”, 23” and 25”, which caters capably for both adults and children.

The one downside of the folding design is that there’s no storage capacity, but if you’re after a portable solution this is a small price to pay.

(Image credit: Roland)

2. Roland PB-500 Piano Bench Premium bench that's a perfect match for Roland pianos Specifications Launch price: $223/£169/€197 Type: Traditional Storage?: Yes Dimensions W x D x H (cm): 55 x 33.5 x 59 Height Adjustment (cm): 48-58 Bench Seat Size (cm): 55 x 33 Construction: Wood / Leather Weight Capacity (kg): 113 Weight (kg): 13 Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Designed to match Roland pianos + Superb build quality + Premium padding Reasons to avoid - Expensive

This premium offering from digital piano heavyweights Roland is designed to perfectly match their pianos and as such ticks all of the required boxes.

There’s a high-quality, solid wood construction with a polished ebony gloss black finish, 10cm of continuous height adjustment, a velvet-lined storage compartment for music books and a deep, luxuriantly cushioned leather seat.

Emblazoned with the Roland logo on one side of the seat, this is a properly high-end piece of furniture that will not only complement your piano, it may well outlast it.

(Image credit: Neewer)

3. Neewer NW-007 Adjustable Deluxe James Bond's favourite piano bench? Specifications Launch price: $237/£126/€159 Type: Traditional Storage?: Yes Dimensions W x D x H (cm): 54 x 32 x 48 Height Adjustment (cm): 48-55 Bench Seat Size (cm): 54 x 32 Construction: Wood / metal / faux leather Weight Capacity (kg): 113 Weight (kg): 10.7 Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Sturdy + Easy to assemble Reasons to avoid - Quite pricey

If James Bond had been a pianist - with a licence to trill of course - the Neewer NW-007 would have been the obvious choice for a bench.

Properly solid and weighty with a quality feel, this mid-priced bench is a great solution if you need a traditional look combined with a practical storage facility for your sheet music. The high-quality and durable imitation leather seat and piano-black gloss painted wood finish communicate that this is a quality item.

Some light self-assembly is required on day one, but this is easily accomplished using the supplied tool. The NW-007 is height adjustable through 48-55cm via a hinged metal subframe and traditional wooden adjuster knob mounted on the side of the bench. There’s no ejector seat function though, sadly.

(Image credit: Donner)

4. Donner Adjustable Piano Bench Compact and portable solution for stage and home Specifications Launch price: $59/£38/€58 Type: Folding X-type Storage?: No Dimensions W x D x H (cm): 40 x 30 x 43.4 Height Adjustment (cm): 43.4 - 50 Bench Seat Size (cm): 40 x 30 Cushion Thickness (cm): 4 Construction: Metal / PU leather Weight Capacity (kg): 113 Weight(kg): 1.93 Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Adjusts to three different heights + Lightweight and portable Reasons to avoid - Seat is quite small

Donner is a well-respected name in the digital piano and keyboard industry, and this lightweight, compact and adjustable bench is a perfect accessory for a digital instrument, either on stage or in the home.

The X-frame folds out to three adjustable height positions, which are adjusted by means of locating the central knob in one of the three holes provided.

The trade off for this bench being so light and portable is that the seat area is not the largest, but for a quick and easy solution for gigging musicians it’s well worth considering.

(Image credit: TOLEAD)

5. TOLEAD Height Adjustable Piano Stool An affordable, top-quality adjustable bench with storage Specifications Launch price: $85/£65/€76 Type: Traditional Storage?: Yes Dimensions W x D x H (cm): 55 x 33 x 56 Height Adjustment (cm): 48 - 56 Bench Seat Size (cm): 55 x 33 Construction: Wood / PU leather Weight Capacity (kg): 150 Weight (kg): 10.4 Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Good value + Easy to assemble + Continuous height adjustment Reasons to avoid - Storage space a bit small

If you’re after a traditional-style piano bench with a storage compartment and continuously variable height adjustment, you could do a lot worse than this beauty from TOLEAD.

Comfortable, well-made and easy to assemble, this bench features a conventional solid metal skeleton for height adjustment of between 48-56cm, easily controlled by means of large dials on each side of the seat.

The PU leather seat is comfortable and looks the part, as well as being waterproof, and the pine wooden legs are topped off with rubber floor protectors so your floor won’t get damaged.

This is an ideal option if your budget is tight and you've just purchased a new beginner digital piano or keyboard.

(Image credit: RockJam)

6. RockJam KBB100 Adjustable Piano Bench Affordable, branded partner for your RockJam keyboard Specifications Launch price: $42/£32/€42 Type: Folding X-type Storage?: No Dimensions W x D x H (cm): 44 x 32 x 53 Height Adjustment (cm): 46.5 - 53 Bench Seat Size (cm): 45 x 32 Cushion Thickness (cm): 6.5 Construction: Steel / PU leather Weight Capacity (kg): 154 Weight (kg): 3.4 Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Perfect match for RockJam keyboards + Lightweight + Good value Reasons to avoid - A little unstable at max height

RockJam are a popular manufacturer of beginner keyboards, and the KBB100 is their matching stool that you sometimes find included, along with a pair of headphones, in the accessory bundle that comes with the keyboard, so it’s good to find that the stool is available to buy as a separate product.

With thick padding to allow for hours of comfortable play, solid steel construction and anti-slip rubber feet to ensure that the bench doesn’t move around during performance, the KBB100’s folding X-frame design allows it to be folded away easily for storage or taking on the move.

Adjustable to three different height positions, the KBB100 is a great choice if you’re after an affordable stool to match your RockJam - or any other - keyboard.

(Image credit: Doubleback)

7. Doubleblack Piano Stool Sturdy double-width bench perfect for duetting Specifications Launch price: $75/£55/€65 Type: Traditional Storage?: Yes Dimensions W x D x H (cm): 70 x 32 x 47.5 Height Adjustment (cm): None Bench Seat Size (cm): 74 x 34.3 Construction: Wood / PU leather Weight Capacity (kg): 150 Weight (kg): 6.3 Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Super wide seat + Good storage + Sturdy Reasons to avoid - No height adjustment

If you don’t need height adjustment but do need storage for music books, plus a bit of extra wiggle room, the Doubleback bench could be the ideal solution.

At a generous 74cm wide, this bench is easily capable of seating two people side by side, so works well for duets or teacher/pupil interaction. As with most traditional-style benches, this needs some self-assembly, but this is merely a matter of attaching the legs to the bench

Clean and elegant lines, sturdy legs and ample storage, coupled with solid hardwood construction and a durable PU leather bench surface make this bench a serious contender for two-seat situations.

(Image credit: HOMCOM)

8. HomCom Faux Leather Piano Stool Affordable, traditional-looking bench perfect for acoustic pianos Specifications Price: $60/£50/€58 Type: Traditional Storage?: No Dimensions W x D x H (cm): 64 x 35 x 55 Height Adjustment (cm): 45 - 55 Bench Seat Size (cm): 64 x 35 Cushion Thickness (cm): 3.5 Construction: Wood / PU leather Weight Capacity (kg): 200 Weight (kg): 8 Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Classic looks + Sturdy and comfortable + Good range of height adjustment Reasons to avoid - No storage compartment

This traditional piano stool from HomCom is a fine example of the classic design, with its tufted, faux leather cushion sporting seven buttons and its legs a curvier, more antique-looking profile than most benches on this list, making it a great match for a traditional acoustic piano.

Assembly is simple - just attach the legs to the bench with the supplied wrench. There’s no storage compartment, but you do get 10cm of continuous height adjustment by means of the knurled knobs on the sides of the seat.

Made from solid hardwood and PU leather, it makes for a comfortable and durable seat for pianists of all ages and abilities.

(Image credit: gear4Music)

9. Gear4Music Deluxe Duet Piano Stool Versatile duet bench with dual height adjustment Specifications Price: £196 Type: Traditional Storage?: Yes Dimensions W x D x H (cm): 99 x 34 x 58 Height Adjustment (cm): 48 - 58 Bench Seat Size (cm): 99 x 34 Cushion Thickness (cm): 6.5 Construction: Wood / PU leather Weight Capacity (kg): 160 Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Unusual split seat design + Independent height adjustment + Good storage Reasons to avoid - Expensive if you don't need duet feature - Only available in the UK

Crafted solidly from beech with a gloss black finish, this Deluxe Duet bench from Gear4music is unusual in that it’s a double bench where each side can be adjusted for height independently - ideal if you’re a really tall teacher who teaches lots of primary school-age kids!

Add to that the practical underseat storage compartments - one under each seat - and the deep and luxurious leatherette cushions and you end up with one of the more practical and versatile benches we’ve seen.

If your piano journey consists of many ups and downs, this could be the perfect seat for you!

(Image credit: Tiger)

10. Tiger PST-14 Piano Bench This traditional yet modern design is a great all-rounder Specifications Price: $89/£79/€85 Type: Traditional Storage?: No Dimensions W x D x H (cm): 72 x 34 x 56 Height Adjustment (cm): 44 - 56 Bench Seat Size (cm): 55 x 34 Cushion Thickness (cm): 7 Construction: Wood / PU leather Weight (kg): 9.2 Colour: Black Reasons to buy + Great traditional look + Comfortable seat cushion + Durable height adjustment system Reasons to avoid - No storage

Chinese manufacturer Tiger produces a wide range of musical instruments and accessories, from full drum kits to guitars, ukuleles and percussion instruments, and this traditional-style adjustable piano bench is a great all-rounder.

With a high gloss, classic black finish to complement acoustic and electric pianos and a height adjustment range of 44 to 56cm this stool makes an ideal proposition for both adults and children alike.

The durable metal height adjustment system makes sure that you’re safe at your desired playing height, while the seat cushion features a generous 7cm of padding so that you’ll stay comfortable during long practice sessions or performances.

Best piano benches: Buying advice

(Image credit: Future)

What do you need from a piano bench?

For something that fulfils the relatively basic function of being something to sit on, the best piano benches and stools come in a variety of shapes, sizes and styles, so the right bench for you will depend on how and where you’re going to be using it.

Do you need a single or double piano bench?

Do you need more than one person to sit at the piano at the same time? This is something to think about if you have a visiting teacher that sits next to you at the piano during lessons, or if there are two of you in the home who like to play duets. Two people on a single bench can be a bit of a squeeze, so if you have regular duet sessions or private lessons, it could be worth investing in a double bench if you have room for one.

Do you need storage?

If you do a lot of sight reading and playing songs from sheet music and books, being able to store these materials somewhere out of sight when not in use is a big plus. Rather than having these scattered in unsightly piles on the top of your instrument, a bench with a flip-up lid and room for storage allows you to keep your sheet music hidden away.

How comfortable are piano benches?

A fairly obvious one this, but if you’re into long practise sessions, you’ll need a bench that’s comfortable and supportive with at least a minimal amount of padding - if what you’re sat on is not comfortable, you’ll not want to be sat at the piano for any length of time, so a degree of comfort is important when choosing your piano bench.

Most piano benches are pretty stable, too, and that’s a good thing - the last thing you want is for your seat to collapse while you’re rocking out at the keys. The traditional solid design with a leg at each corner will generally be a bit more stable than a folding x-type stool, but since these are much more portable, they’re an attractive prospect for gigging musicians.

Do you need height adjustment?

Most people only have one piano, so you might think that the height adjustment on your piano bench would be a set it and leave it affair. But if you do have multiple instruments at different heights, or if there are more than one of you in the family at different ages who play, then height adjustment is crucial for proper posture. If your 8-year old was the last person to play when you sit down at the piano for some practise, you don’t want to be banging your knees on the underside of the keyboard.

