"The MIDI keyboard that goes beyond MIDI": Nektar introduces mk3 versions of its Impact LX range of MIDI controller keyboards

Nektar has updated its Impact LX range of MIDI keyboards across four models spanning 25-, 49-, 61- and 88-key configurations, bringing redesigned hardware, enhanced DAW integration and Native Instruments NKS support to its Mk3 line of keyboard controllers, which the company describes as "the MIDI keyboard that goes beyond MIDI".

The Mk3 range's most notable upgrade is the re-engineered keybed, which Nektar says offers an "expressive playing experience with a clean action and subtle velocity control". The 25-, 49-, and 61-note models get a new and improved synth-style keybed, while the 88-note model features semi-weighted keys based on the Nektar GXP88.

On the hardware front, the keybed is complemented by banks of eight faders, eight pads, eight encoders and nine LED-illuminated buttons, and joined by a new, central Global Control encoder that integrates with compatible DAWs to offer control over channel volume and cutoff, alongside a third mode that maps the encoder to any DAW or plugin parameter with a single click.

The Global Encoder also features an additional mode that provides precise parameter control at 10-bit resolution, providing a broader range of control than standard MIDI. (Standard MIDI CC messages send values in the 0-127 range, which can result in coarse, stepped adjustments on parameters like filter cutoff – Nektar's 10-bit resolution boosts this range to 0-1024.)

A new set of performance tools are on offer, including Scale, Chord and Hold modes, and the range has been equipped with new options for DAW timeline navigation and a loop creation workflow designed for quick performance capture in compatible DAWs.

The Impact LX Mk3 range now features support for Native Instruments' NKS (Native Kontrol Standard) protocol, which hooks up the controllers with NKS-compatible plugins, instruments and effects via pre-mapped control layouts designed by the developers, giving the user instant hands-on control without having to do any MIDI mapping.

Impact LX Mk3 owners will get a free copy of Native Instruments' Komplete Select bundle, along with Bitwig 8-track and the MOK Miniraze synth. To celebrate the launch of Impact LX Mk3, Bitwig and Nektar are giving away a complete copy of Bitwig Studio Essentials to the first 500 registered users.

The Impact LX Mk3 range offers DAW integration with Ableton Live Suite, Bitwig Studio, Cakewalk/Sonar, Cubase (13 or higher), FL Studio, Garageband, Nuendo,, Logic Pro (10.8 or higher), Reason, Reaper and Studio One (5 or higher). Connectivity on offer includes USB-C and 5-pin MIDI-out, and there's a 1/4" TS jack for footswitches.

The Nektar Impact LX range will be available August 1st.

Find out more on Nektar's website or check out prices below.

Impact LX25mk3: $129.99 / €109,99 / £ 94.49

Impact LX49mk3: $199.99 / €179,99 / £154.99

Impact LX61mk3: $229.99 / €199,99 / £172.99

Impact LX88mk3: $339.99 / €299,99 / £259.99