Nektar squeezes more out of its GXP MIDI keyboard range with new 49- and 61-note models

Nektar has expanded its line-up of GXP MIDI keyboards with the launch of 49- and 61-note versions. These join the 88-note model in the range.

These promise to be a step up from some of the bargain-basement controllers you’ll find on the market, giving you semi-weighted keys with aftertouch. There’s a Key Repeat feature for adding rhythmic elements to your performances, along with dedicated controls for tempo, repeat rate, accent, interval and swing.

DAW integration is also on the table - you get transport, track selection, volume and project navigation controls - while the 14 assignable illuminated RGB buttons are on hand to provide visual feedback.

The keyboards’ functionality is extended further when you bring the included Nektarine software into play. This can host up to 16 VST or AU instrument plugins, and you get patch control from the keyboard. You can also define keyboard zones, layers and splits for the hosted plugins, and settings and combinations can be saved in a multi-patch.

On the connectivity front, you can plug in one expression and two footswitch pedals, and there’s also a full-size MIDI Out port so you can control your hardware gear.

Computer connectivity is via USB - this can provide power, but you also have the option of plugging in a power supply (available separately).