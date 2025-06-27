“The energy on that train was unreal”: Sam Ryder performs an impromptu set for passengers on a Glastonbury-bound train

He hadn’t even arrived at Glastonbury yet, but Sam Ryder has already given his first performance of the weekend – to punters on the train down to the festival.

The Eurovision star is due to play the Field Of Avalon stage on Sunday evening, but evidently couldn’t wait. So he took over the train conductor’s mic to make a couple of “cheeky” announcements, before he treated passengers en route to Castle Cary to a short set that included a cover of 4 Non Blondes’ What’s Up. Check out the footage below.

You half expect an inspector to shuffle in and puncture the bonhomie with “tickets and passes please”, don’t you?

Anyway, Ryder’s performance was part of a campaign that Trainline and Great Western Railway have put in place. I Came By Train encourages festival-goers to make their journey to Pilton by rail rather than car, thus reducing CO2 emissions. Ryder is among the acts signed up to it, alongside Greentea Peng, Nova Twins and Self Esteem.

Ryder was interviewed by The Bristol Post and said: “The energy on that train was unreal. I Came By Train’ is all about doing something good for the planet — and having a great time doing it.”

He isn’t the first pop star to do this though – Dave Grohl ventured down to 2023’s Glastonbury on a Great Western Train from Paddington, though he hopped on a minibus at Bath to reach the festival itself.