“How lucky I was to share in a little of Ozzy’s magic?” Producer Andrew Watt pays tribute to his departed friend

It’s been just three weeks since Ozzy Osbourne’s sudden passing and his friends and colleagues are still coming to terms with their loss.

The latest to make a public statement is Andrew Watt. The esteemed producer, who worked on Ozzy’s final pair of solo albums – 2020’s Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9 from 2022 - has shared his thoughts about the man via a post on Instagram.

“Still processing saying goodbye to @ozzyosbourne,” he wrote, alongside a number of personal videos and photos of his friend.

A post shared by WATT (@thisiswatt) A photo posted by on

“Someone said ‘Grief is the price of Love.’ I say that to myself everyday but at the end of the day I just miss my friend so much. There is a new hole in my heart, something I will learn to live with… The music is obvious… how lucky I was to share in a little of Ozzy’s magic, but the friendship was the greatest gift of all… I will miss laughing with you forever Boss… Do you want a kick in the balls?”

Ordinary Man was Watt’s first full production credit on an album, after which he went on to on work with some of music’s biggest names, including the Rolling Stones, Iggy Pop and Paul McCartney. He clearly made a lasting connection with the Black Sabbath singer.

“Ozzy and I have a connection that’s unlike anything else I’ve ever experienced,” he told Guitar World just a couple of months ago. “We made some music together that we really love, and we’ll continue making music together forever. More importantly than that, we talk every day and we’re really close friends.”

And yes, Watt also made an appearance at the Back To The Beginning gig at Villa Park back in early July, just like pretty much everyone who is anyone in the rock/metal world.