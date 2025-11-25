My daily-driver podcast mic is 15% off for Black Friday at Amazon and it’s one of the smartest buys you can make for a spoken word setup

For serious podcasters, creators, streamers, and even musicians who demand solid capture without fuss, a cool 15% off the Shure MV7+ is well worth your attention . I use the MV7+ personally and find it’s the best podcast microphone for the money, so when it goes on sale, the attention is justified.

Thanks to its hybrid USB/XLR connectivity, impressive onboard DSP, and ease of use the MV7+ can cover a lot of ground. The marriage of broadcast-level pedigree (drawing on the legacy of models like the SM7 line) with modern, creator-friendly features: USB-C, XLR, real-time denoiser, Auto-Level gain control, digital pop filter, and a sleek LED touch-panel, cos it’s got to look good on the streams right?

It’s more than a pretty mic, though. In my sessions, the MV7+ has saved me plenty of times, thanks to those features that reduce cleanup time and make everything sound great from the first take. Which, for someone who records spoken word, voice-overs, and streams, is a real win.

What kind of discount can you expect in the Black Friday music deals? With the sale offering 15% off, the MV7+ drops into a tier where you can justify it not just as a “nice to have” but genuinely as a direct upgrade. From typical list pricing of $319 down to $269, it moves it firmly into the interesting value territory and is well worth a dip.

Save 15% ($49.05) Shure MV7+: was $319 now $269.95 at Amazon The Shure MV7+ is a hybrid USB-C/XLR dynamic mic that delivers broadcast-grade voice capture with minimal fuss. With built-in Auto-Level Mode, real-time denoiser, and a digital pop filter, I can capture great sound quickly, all from one mic. If you record podcasts, voice-overs, or streaming, this $49.05 discount over at Amazon makes perfect sense.

The Shure MV7+ is a mic I trust when I’m recording serious content and need minimal post-fix. If you’re already running a USB or hybrid workflow and your voice is your output, this is definitely one you should consider. The deal won’t last forever, and when it’s gone, the price will bounce back.

I picked it for the top spot in both our podcast mics guide and our guide to the best USB mics , and it earned a deserved four and a half stars out of five in my Shure MV7+ review . Whether you’re looking to start a podcast, upgrade your spoken word capabilities, or add another useful mic to an existing locker, this deal on this versatile Shure mic is well worth your hard-earned cash.

Shop more Black Friday deals