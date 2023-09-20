Black Friday studio headphone deals 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of this year's Cyber Weekend sales

There's still a while to go until the Black Friday studio headphone deals land, but being prepared is never a bad thing, and trust us, they'll be here before you know it. It's always an exciting feeling seeing those cans you've been longing for get a discount, and if you're the sort of person who likes to be the first to know, you're in the right place.

Here at MusicRadar, we've been covering Black Friday for many years, so we know all the tips and tricks to get a great deal, as well as the best place to find them. The Black Friday sales are always a great time to pick up a pair of studio headphones, and we cover headphone deals year round, so we always know whether or not it's a good deal or a too-good-to-be-true deal.

As the biggest sales event of the year lumbers ever closer, we'll be updating this page with all the very best studio headphone deals as and when they land. We'll be keeping our eye out across all of the major music retailers for the very best bargains, updating this page as soon as we spot something truly worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

We also have a comprehensive FAQ section with plenty of tips for getting the most out of your Black Friday shopping, whether you're after a backup pair for tracking, or you want a shiny new pair of mixing headphones.

If you're on the hunt for a bargain right now, we've rounded up a few of the best deals available at the moment in our quick links section below. Our top pick would have to be a cool $45 off the ever-popular Audio-Technica ATH-M50xDS over at Sweetwater. They've got a very cool limited edition 'deep sea blue' finish too.

Black Friday studio headphone deals: Editor’s Picks

Black Friday isn't here just yet, but there are still some great deals to take advantage of. We've listed a few of our favourites here for you:

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xDS: $189 , now $144

One of the most popular pairs of mixing headphones around, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x mixes affordability with excellent quality. At Sweetwater this special edition 'Deep Sea Blue' pair has a fantastic $45 reduction, making them even better value for money than usual.

AKG K52: was $49.99 , now $29.99

It may not be a massive amount of money off, but if you're after a pair of headphones for tracking in the studio, the AKG K52 are a great inexpensive option that you won't mind getting chucked around. They've got a nice $20 discount at Guitar Center at the moment, and offer excellent durability and audio quality at an incredibly low cost.

Sennheiser HD 650: $499.95 , now $399.95

Sennheiser's audiophile and reference headphones, the HD 650, have got an excellent $100 discount at the moment over at Sweetwater. These natural-sounding headphones are perfect for the most discerning listener and perfect as a reference for studio use.

Black Friday studio headphone deals: FAQ

When will the Black Friday headphone deals land? For 2023, the Black Friday headphone deals will officially arrive on Friday, November 24 - the day after Thanksgiving and slightly more than a month before Christmas. As usual, the deals will extend across that weekend (also known as Cyber Weekend) before the Cyber Monday music deals finish the event with a bang on Monday 27 November. Now, we've covered Black Friday for long enough to know that many of the best Black Friday headphone deals will emerge in the weeks leading up to the big day, some as early as mid-October - and better yet, many deals stick around well after the event and into December.

What Black Friday headphone deals should I expect? We’ll be keeping a close eye on the big music retailers throughout October and November, scouring the internet for the very best Black Friday headphone deals we can find. Based on last year's evidence, the Thomann Black Friday sale, Guitar Center Black Friday sale, Sweetwater Black Friday sale, and Musician's Friend Black Friday sale are the places to go if you are looking for a tasty deal on a new pair of headphones for the studio or IEMs. Every year we see stellar discounts applied to all categories of mics, from studio stables to stage-ready workhorses and even podcast mics. The Amazon and Walmart Black Friday sales will be massive as always, too. Here you'll be able to pick up everything from cheap wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices to top music gear – we’ll be bringing you the best deals we can find across these events.

How to prepare for this year's Black Friday studio headphone deals

1. Create a wishlist early - There are going to be so many deals flying around on the Black Friday weekend that it can be hard to stay focused. By creating a wishlist before the sale arrives you can prevent getting distracted by the overload of bargains.

2. Work out what you actually need - Have a look at your current gear collection and see where the gaps are. Maybe your main mixing headphones have seen better days, or perhaps you need something inexpensive and durable to track with. Whichever it is make sure you get something that will add to your arsenal.

3. Consider your music-making goals - Whether you want to get a better grasp on the low end of your tracks or you need a reference pair to compare mixes against, it's good to have one eye on your music-making goals for the next year before you pull the trigger.

4. Make some room - We're all guilty of hoarding gear, so making room for more is always a good idea. As well as freeing up space on the desk of your home studio, it can also free up funds to purchase a better set of headphones. If you've not used something for a while, chances are it's no longer useful to you, so getting rid could be the best option.

How we choose the best Black Friday studio headphone deals

We're all music makers here at MusicRadar, whether it's solo EDM projects or full-on rock bands, so we know a thing or two about a good pair of studio headphones. We've all owned many a set of cans over the years from closed and open-back, to in-ear monitors.

To make sure you get the best deals we'll never recommend something that we wouldn't use ourselves, and the majority of our recommendations are based on first-hand experience. To make the cut here, the product has to be genuinely useful, and the deal has to be a good saving too.

Why you can trust our choices

We cover studio headphone deals year-round, not just on Black Friday. By keeping a close eye on the major music retailers throughout the year, we maintain an excellent overview of prices, which enables us to tell you whether a deal is good or too good to be true.

It's our job to research gear for our buyer’s guides and reviews, but we also focus on sales throughout the year. We covered Amazon's Prime Day sale, which featured a nice $50.70 discount on the ever-present Audio-Technica ATH M50X, as well as the Musician's Friend Memorial Day sale, which saw the AKG K52's down to just $19.99.

Last year's Black Friday studio headphone deals

Westone Mach series IEMs: up to $480 off

The Mach series are professional in-ear monitors from Westone Audio that are designed to cater for use both on and off the stage. In last year's Black Friday sale, Sweetwater had a plethora of IEM deals with savings of up to $480 for the Mach 80s which were priced at $1,119.99, down from $1,599.99.

Audio Technica headphones: up to 46% off

AT's ubiquitous cans took a big hit in the price department at Amazon in last year's Black Friday sale, with the M20xBT wireless headphones seeing 25% off and the M40x down to just $95, a massive 46% off the regular price.