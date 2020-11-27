Guitar Center Black Friday 2020: all the best music gear deals in one place

The official Guitar Center Black Friday sale is well underway and there are some fantastic Black Friday music deals to be had with huge savings on music gear.

Right now you can shop the entire official Guitar Center Black Friday sale, or you can save 15% off qualifying items with the code BLACKFRIDAY15. We're certain you'll find something for you.

Guitar Center Black Friday: Coupons

Save 15% Guitar Center Black Friday coupon: Save 15% on select items

From pianos and guitars, to DJ turntables and headphones, get 15% off qualifying items using the code BLACKFRIDAY15 at checkout.View Deal

Best Black Friday music deals around the web

Guitar Center Black Friday: Guitar deals

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99

Combining the classic Strat sound we know and love with a unique dash of colour, the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center this Black Friday, it’s the perfect time to buy.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99

We’ve always been a sucker for a faded green shade on guitars, and the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention, especially when it’s down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center this Black Friday.View Deal

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, $50 off

Included in the pack is a Squier (Fender's affordable brand) Stratocaster - choose between Olympic White and Three-Color Sunburst finishes - a Squier Frontman 10 practice amp, plus a jack cable, strap and picks to get you started. You'll also get a 3-month subscription to Fender's brilliant Play online teaching app.View Deal

Fender FA-135CE Concert guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

The Fender FA-135CE gives you the perfect platform to improve your playing. You really can’t go wrong with that name on the headstock. Available in Natural, Black, Sunburst and even a classy all-mahogany finish, the slim neck and comfortable body size make this guitar impossible to put down. Guitar Center is slashing a sweet $50 off this Black Friday, so go take a look.View Deal

Alvarez Regent RD260CE Dreadnought: Was $299, now $199

Even at its regular price, the Regent Series from Alvarez offers great value for money already, but with an extra $100 off, this is hard to beat. The dreadnought version is a great all-round acoustic for many different styles, and comes with an on-board pickup, preamp, and a built-in tuner. The cutaway gives you full playing access, and we think the sunburst finish will appeal if you’re looking for something outside of the natural spruce norm.View Deal

Alvarez Regent Grand Auditorium: $299 , now $199

Featuring the same specs as the dreadnought, this Grand Auditorium-sized strummer has a lot on offer, particularly at this price. Featuring the same built-in piezo pickup and preamp, this is the place to look if you’re looking to tighten up your sound and get enhanced projection from your acoustic.View Deal

Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: Was $549, now $467

The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. This is just one of Guitar Center's many instruments that you can save 15% on this Black Friday with code Blackfriday15. View Deal

Squier Bullet Stratocaster HSS: Was $199.99 , now $169.99

The Squier Bullet Stratocaster HSS gives you a world of tones thanks to the humbucker/single/single pickup configuration. This is mixed with super-comfortable playability thanks to that C-shaped, 21-fret neck and you can count on this one to remain stable and in tune with its hardtail bridge. Get it now for $30 less in a choice of Black Metallic or 2-Color Sunburst. But hurry, as this deal expires in the next 24 hours!View Deal

Markbass CMD102P 2x10 Bass amp: $1,199.99 , now $799.99

The Markbass CMD102P is a tilt-back bass combo that features a built in Little Mark II preamp to help beef up your bass tone. The 4-band EQ allows you to shape your tone any way you want, and the two 10” neodymium speakers provide plenty of power to settle in the mix perfectly. Guitar Center have done bass players a huge favour this Black Friday, by knocking off a generous $400. View Deal

Dunlop Heavy Pyrex Glass Slide: $10.99 , now $3.96, save 60%

A slide is one of the most affordable and fun ways to inject a new angle of creativity into your guitar playing. This heavy-walled Pyrex slide from Dunlop is perfect for doing just that, and smaller-handed players will appreciate the fit. It features a 17mm inside diameter, 25mm outside diameter, 51mm length (ring size 6.5). With over 60% off, it could be the cheapest piece of gear you'll buy this Black Friday!View Deal

Guitar Center Black Friday: Accessories deals

Ernie Ball Slinky triple-packs: Was, $16.47, now $9.99

Ernie Ball's Slinky series strings are the go-to wires of choice for many guitarists thanks to their durable, consistent design and longevity in the tone department. Guitar Center's deal price sees 10 of Ernie Ball's most popular Slinky nickel-wound sets reduced to just $9.99 for a triple pack. Choose from the Extra Slinky (8-38) up to Power Slinky (11-48), with plenty of hybrid and half-gauge sets in between.View Deal

Guitar Center Black Friday: Drum deals

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: $379.99 , now $319.99

The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Guitar Center today.View Deal

Ludwig Backbeat 5-piece kit: $429.99 , now $329.99, save $100

Get your stocking rocking with this great deal on a Ludwig Backbeat drum set, complete with cymbals, hardware, a stool and sticks from Guitar Center! You'll be able to start playing straight out of the box, plus it's available in Black sparkle, Wine Red Sparkle, or Metallic Silver Sparkle finishes!View Deal

Alesis Crimson II: Was $999, now $899.99, save $100

Alesis makes some of the best mid-range electronic drum sets around, and the Crimson II is no exception – real-feel mesh heads, robust hardware and loads of useful tech under the hood of the Crimson II drum module.View Deal

Guitar Center Black Friday: Keys deals

Williams Legato III Digital Piano: $269 , now $199, save 25%

This affordable, 88-note digital piano features touch-sensitive keys, built-in speakers, 10 sounds that can be split and layered, as well as connections for a sustain pedal. The real power is unlocked by the Legato III's Bluetooth MIDI, allowing for wireless connectivity to the Williams Piano app, as well as any third-party MIDI app such as Garageband.View Deal

Korg Kronos 73: Was $3,599.99, now $3,099.99

If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. With $500 off, you'll struggle to find a better deal than this one.

View Deal

Guitar Center Black Friday: Ukulele deals

Mitchell MU40 soprano Ukulele: Was $44.99, now $29.99

The Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele is at its lowest ever price this Black Friday, with $15 off at Guitar Center. The soprano size is the smallest of the lot, making it easy and comfortable to play. With a lindenwood body and walnut fretboard providing a warm, resonant tone, this uke will certainly hold its ground against more expensive competition.View Deal

Guitar Center Black Friday: Tech deals

JBL 305P studio monitors: Was $149, now just $99

These superb 5” JBL 305P studio monitors offer a perfect first step into upgrading your home studio. They deliver clear, balanced sound to help you mix and master accurately, and come with the confidence you get from using a trusted brand. At just $99 from Guitar Center this Black Friday, we’d recommend doubling up for killer stereo sound!View Deal

When is the Guitar Center Black Friday sale?

Black Friday itself kicks off on Friday 27 November and runs through to Cyber Monday on 30 November. The two days in between are known as Cyber Weekend.

Although the event doesn't official take place until those dates, just like most retailers, the Guitar Center Black Friday deals will certainly start rolling out sooner. Last year, GC was slashing prices from as early as late-October, and didn't stop until well into December.

What can you buy in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale?

Despite its name, Guitar Center actually stocks pretty much everything any musician could want, so it's a great place to go if you want to give your studio an overhaul, upgrade your guitar rig, start drumming or any other musical activity that tickles your fancy. You might head to the website planning to buy an electric guitar, but the company also sells all the music making products you could ever wish for: MIDI keyboards, studio monitors, microphones and much more.

The Guitar Center Black Friday sale is also the time to stock up on those music making essentials and accessories: acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners, guitar picks and guitar straps are just the start. If you can make music with it, it's more than likely that Guitar Center will have it.

How to prepare for Guitar Center Black Friday?

The golden rule when hunting for Guitar Center Black Friday deals is to know what you're looking for. Whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, producer or DJ, think about what you need to improve your music-making life and then start researching it. This will save you a lot of time when the Guitar Center Black Friday deals start rolling in, as you'll quickly be able to decide what's relevant to you and what isn't.

Also make sure you're aware of current prices – that way you'll know how good a deal something really is when you see it reduced on Black Friday. Some supposed 'savings' aren't everything that they seem.

The good news is that you can easily find out what the best music-making products are by checking out MusicRadar's huge portfolio of buying guides and reviews.