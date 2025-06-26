Start your Independence Day weekend with a bang, as the Musician's Friend 4th of July sale lands early - score up to $850 off Music Man, $200 off Elektron and more

The early 4th of July celebrations kick off with a bang this year, as Musician's Friend is offering up to 60% off a massive range of musical equipment from electric guitars to microphones , acoustic guitars to digital pianos , and so much more. So, no matter what you are looking for, you'll be sure to find a bargain this holiday weekend.

We must say we're very impressed with what's on offer right now. There's a saving to be had on all the heavy hitters from the world of guitar, with the likes of a whopping $600 slashed off the price of the stunning Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldieand $700 off the Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre in Honey Suckle.

So, it's fair to say, if you're a 6-string connoisseur, you'll be sure to find something to get excited about this 4th of July.

Musician's Friend 4th of July Sale: Up to 60% off

For a limited time, you can bag yourself serious discounts on popular models from Fender, Music Man, Gretsch, Schecter and many more. You have until 6 July to take advantage of this stellar sale, so don't hang around!

However, it's not all guitar-related savings on offer; there are also deals to be had on synths, with $200 off the Elektron Digitone, as well as electronic drum kits, with $200 off the Alesis Nitro Pro XL.

Of course, this is only a small cross-section of what's available, so we encourage you to explore all the categories for yourself and discover what other delights are on offer. The sale runs until 6 July, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out.

That said, the Prime Day music deals aren't too far away, meaning July is shaping up to be one of the best times outside of Black Friday to bag major savings on new gear!

Not sure what your next purchase should be? Our buyer’s guides are here to help