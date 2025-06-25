These huge drum deals at Sweetwater are about to disappear – here’s your last chance to bag up to 60% off electronic drums, cymbals, sticks and more

With July 4th sales and this year’s Prime Day music deals all on the horizon, musicians are currently in a golden period of money saving. If you’re a drummer, now is a particularly good time to save. Whether you’re after hundreds of dollars off a big ticket item, or a good deal on some fresh sticks, the Sweetwater Drum Month sale has up to 60% off a range of gear until the end of the month.

If you’re in the market for an electronic drum set , the Sweetwater sale is a must, with savings on gear from big-hitters including Roland, Yamaha, Alesis and Zildjian. There’s also the opportunity to save big on Drum Workshop’s formidable DWe gear, taking it from eye-wateringly expensive to a serious consideration.

Acoustic drum gear has a strong showing in the sale too, with hundreds of dollars to be saved on single cymbals alongside great value bundles, whilst there are some sweet deals on acoustic drums from Tama, Pearl, Gretsch and Sonor.

If your budget is smaller, then the Sweetwater Drum Month sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on perishables like sticks and drum heads. I’m a Vic Firth fan and absolutely love this $20 saving on their 4 for 3 American Classic bundles , available in both 5A and 5B variants.

Sweetwater Drum Month sale: Save up to 60%

From snare drums and sticks, to e-kits, shakers and hardware, whatever your needs as a drummer, June is your month to gear up for a summer of gigs or home practice. All the major brands are represented with some major savings up for grabs on Gretsch, Tama, Zildjian, Roland and Alesis.

So, what are the highlights of this sale? E-kits are an essential tool for most modern players and there are some fantastic models with big discounts. The Alesis Strata Core was a big hit with our review team when it first launched. In our Alesis Strata Core review we said “there’s very little not to be impressed with here, from the extremely playable sounds to the slick and easy user interface.” For a limited time you can pick up an expanded version of the kit, complete with DW 3000 bass drum pedal and hi-hat stand, for just $2,299 . Considering this kit is a compact version of the excellent Alesis Strata Prime - which is almost $2k more expensive - this is a lot of kit for your cash.

If it’s cymbals you’re looking for, I’d heartily recommend the Zildjian Studio Recording 4-piece bundle which currently has $170 off, dropping the price from $1,319.95 to $1,149.95 . In the bundle you get everything to sound like a pro in the studio – 14” A series New Beat hi-hats for a crisp, cutting sound; a complimentary pairing of an A series 16” Thin crash and 18” Fast crash; and a 21” K Custom Organic ride which promises a quick, dry and penetrating tone. This set also comes bundled with a free cymbal bag and a pair of Bluetooth headphones. That’s some serious value.

Talking of recording, any drummer who intends to sound their best in the studio needs to invest in quality drum mics . Audix have been big players in the mic game for a long time, with their D6 kick drum mic an industry stalwart. For a limited time, you can get your hands on a D6, plus an i5 snare drum mic (including rim mount) for only $199 . That’s a $50 saving on a pair of very capable, reliable and great sound mics.