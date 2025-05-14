Roland's V-Drums go wireless for new simple and seamless WT-10 sensor and DH-10 hub DrumLink system

Roland has great news for anyone wishing to add digital elements to their analogue kit but who aren’t keen on festooning their already complex physical set-up with ugly wires.

Their new DrumLink system has been developed in partnership with Drum Workshop and aims to make adding the flexibility of an electronic drum kit to your acoustic set-up (or simply getting rid of the wires on your digital kit) as simple and as seamless as possible.

(Image credit: Roland)

Key to that goal is the wireless nature of the system. The new WT-10 Wireless Trigger Adapter takes the analogue trigger outputs from existing Roland drum pads and cymbals and converts them to wireless singles which are then picked up by the new DH-10 DrumLink Hub.

Each WT-10 has two inputs, meaning that it can take single- and dual-trigger pads and cymbals and communicate both to the hub, making it ideal for use with hi-hats and cymbals featuring bell and edge triggering. Alternatively, for simpler single trigger drums, you can attach two pads to one WT-10.

There’s an integrated flexible mount allowing you to effectively ‘hide’ each WT-10 as part of your kit, eliminating ugly cables and making pre-gig set up fast and worry free.

Roland DrumLink | Everything You Need to Know - YouTube Watch On

Most importantly though, the DrumLink system uses a proprietary technology developed specifically for the purpose of speedy transfer meaning that up to 30 channels can be at play simultaneously, all wirelessly, all delivering your hits to the Hub with lightning-fast response and rock-solid performance that feels exactly like you’re playing an acoustic kit.

Supported sound sources out of the box include the Roland V71, TD-50X, and TD-27 sound modules, SPD-SX PRO Sampling Pad, and the DW Soundworks software instrument. The WT-10 also makes it easy for owners of Drum Workshop’s DWe acoustic-electronic wireless convertible drums to integrate Roland pads into their set-ups.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Up to 15 units. Up to 30 channels

A single DH-10 DrumLink Hub can capture the trigger signals from up to 15 WT-10 units, which are sent to the sound module or a computer via a simple USB-C connection. The DH-10 also features a MIDI output for sending MIDI note messages and CC data to external gear.

And they’ve even created a bundle to get you started. The Roland 4CY-4WT-01 DrumLink Cymbal Pack allows you to quickly outfit a DWe acoustic-electronic wireless kit with Roland’s electronic cymbals. The bundle includes three CY-16R-T crash/ride pads, one VH-10 V-Hi-Hat pad, and four WT-10 Wireless Trigger Adapters ready to talk to the kit's DWe DrumLink Wireless Hub.

(Image credit: Roland)

Drum Workshop also now offers complete four- and five-piece DWe kit bundles with Roland V-Cymbals and WT-10 units already included.

To learn more about the DrumLink system, visit Roland.com. And to learn more about DWe acoustic-electronic wireless drum sets with Roland V-Drum cymbals head to DWdrums.com.