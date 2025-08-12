SampleRadar: 167 free processed 808 and 909 samples

Roland's iconic TR-808 drum machine celebrated its 45th birthday last week, so we're marking the occasion with an 808-themed edition of SampleRadar.

We've shared several free 808 sample packs in the past, however, so this time around we had to think a little differently. We began with a simple premise: slam TR-808 and TR-909 drum machines (or samples thereof) through processing that bends them right out of shape, giving you an alternative take on the classic drum sounds you know and love.

What resulted was a smorgasbord of warped and mangled drums that, in a testament to the sonic ubiquity of the originals, are still recognisable as the good ol' 808s and 909s, despite their unfamiliar edge. These were used to create 12 sets of tempo-labelled loops along with a selection of individual hits with which to craft your own patterns.

What you need to know

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Processed 808 and 909 samples: click to download

Processed 808 and 909 samples (102MB)

