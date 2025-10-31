SampleRadar: 196 free spooky samples

An unsettling sense of mystery and darkness permeates this instalment of SampleRadar, which is inspired by the eerie sound of '80s horror film soundtracks.

In this pack, you can expect tense electro-pulse loops, suspenseful synth basslines, dissonant pianos, dramatic strings and some rather chilling chimes, culminating in the spookiest sample pack we've ever released.

What you need to know

The Halloween-themed samples are divided into four folders that are labelled according to their tempo.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Slip bass 75bpm

Noise kick 95bpm

Tube bells 120bpm

Video organ 136bpm

Spooky samples: click to download

Spooky samples (210MB)

