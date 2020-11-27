The best Black Friday plugin deals 2020: discounts on Waves, Native Instruments, Plugin Boutique, IK Multimedia and more

The Black Friday plugin deals are here! If you record or create music, then you're in the right place for all the latest new and offers. And boy it it a good time to shop... Current highlights include the massive Waves 60% off all plugins and bundles sale and this montrous iZotope deal which bags you a huge Holiday bundle for just $49 (usually $895). Sweetwater is also offering up to 70% off software in their Black Friday sale.

This page is the place for all the latest news, best Black Friday plugin discounts on software from the likes of Plugin Boutique, Waves, Loopmasters and Native Instruments.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new compressor, to update your DAW, load up on soft synths or get stuck into the latest music-making apps, you'll find some amazing Black Friday plugin deals for you right here. And the best news? If you spot something you like, you can download it straight away – no waiting for a delivery driver to drop it at your door!

Black Friday plugin deals: The best deals

SAVE $895! iZotope Holiday Bundle: Was $895, now $49, save 94%

Nine iZotope plug-ins, including Trash 2, Exponential Audio R2, Exponential Audio Phoenix Verb, Exponential Audio Excalibur and more, up for grabs at a not-to-be-missed price. Grab this absolute steal right now at Sweetwater.View Deal

KILLER DEAL Waves Black Friday sale: 60% off plugins and bundles

From compressors and delays, to EQs and epic plugin bundles. There are huge savings to be had on production essentials from Waves.View Deal

Save 50% in Native Instruments' Cyber Season sale

More than 190 NI instruments, effects and Expansions are currently available at half price. The likes of Massive X, Super 8, Reaktor 6 and Kontakt 6 are all included, and the sale runs until 7 December.View Deal

IK Multimedia: Check out IK Multimedia Happy Holideals

Save 50% off a host of IK Multimedia titles, including MODO Drum (was $299.99, now $179.99), T-RackS Sunset Sound Studio Reverb (was $149.99, now $99.99) and Hitmaker: EDM (was $49.99, now $24.99).View Deal

Loopmasters Loopcloud: Get 3 months for £/$3

Sign up for a 3 Month Artist Plan Subscription for just £/$ and receive Loopmasters Bass Master Plugin for Free. You'll also get access to a 1GB Loopcloud Sample Pack, plus 4 million sounds, Loopcloud Drum and Play plugins, 8 loop editors and full effects rack for sound processing.View Deal

IK Multimedia Total Studio 2 Max: Was €999, now €249

All the software your studio could ever need, plus a whole lot more, with up to 75% off this Black Friday. IK Multimedia’s Total Studio 2 Max has it all, and for just €249 it’s the perfect time to add it to your roster. View Deal

Steven Slate Drums SSD5: Was $149, now $59

Build your tracks on solid foundations with SSD5. You’ll have access to hundreds of precisely sampled sounds from some of the biggest names in drum gear, as well as 1,000 preset grooves. Who wouldn’t want better sounding drums for only $59?View Deal

AIR Music Producer Pack: £264.00 £19.99

Save 93% on this 22 Air Music instruments and FX pack featuring Hybrid, The Riser and Creative FX Collection Plus. This is a Plugin Boutique exclusive offer.View Deal

Toontrack EZdrummer 2: Was $149, now $79, save $70

Get some hugely impressive studio drum sounds that can be played from your electronic drum set over MIDI. Or, if you're a guitarist, make use of the MIDI grooves to create the perfect drum part for your latest idea. We can't think of a better set of sounds for $79View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: Bundles

Soundtoys 5: was $499 now $229, save $270 at Sweetwater

Soundtoys' big bundle comprising of 21 plugins is down by 54% and features everything you need to shape and breathe life into your productions. View Deal

Toontrack Superior Drummer 3

Get a free SDX Expansion pack worth $149

Invest in one of the most comprehensive collections of drum sounds this Black Friday, and Sweetwater will give you a free SDX Expansion pack! Choose from the list at checkout.View Deal

Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599, now $89.99

For Black Friday 2020 you can get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $89.99.View Deal

BIAS FX 2 Elite All Access bundle: $399 , now $199

As you may or may not already be aware, BIAS FX 2 recently launched on mobile devices (iOS only). So, while the deals are flowing, why confine yourself to your desktop? For an additional price at each tier, you can get BIAS FX 2 on your desktop computer and iPhone/iPad at a reduced rate. Choose from Elite (was $399, now $199), Pro (was $249, now $124) or Standard (was $119, now $69).View Deal

Chris Lord-Alge Signature Series: Was $399, now $79.99

Six easy-to-use audio plugins for mixing vocals, guitars, bass, drums and more, created with Grammy Award-winning mixing engineer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, U2).View Deal

Aphex Aural Exciter/Big Bottom Pro: Was $495 , now $99

If you're a Pro Tools user this is one for you. Aural Exciter brings out detail and clarity and elevates your sound, while Big Bottom Pro is on hand for low-frequency punch. At 80% off the original price at Avid, this bundle is an absolute steal.View Deal

Quantum Leap Piano Platinum bundle: Was $399, now $212

Every DAW has a sampled piano in it these days, but as one of the cornerstones of any producer’s toolbox, we’d suggest that everyone needs at least one premium piano virtual instrument. This sampled piano collection gives you four: a Steinway, Bösendorfer 290, a Bechstein D-280 and a Yamaha C7. There are three mic positions on each, as well as ambience impulses. At almost half price, this deal is the cheapest quartet of pianos you’re likely to see!View Deal

McDSP Plugins Everything Pack HD v6.4 $2,449 , now $999

McDSP features heavily in Pro Audio Star's sale, but if you don't feel like selecting individual plugins, here's a way of getting them all! The Everything Pack has had almost $1,500 slashed of its price, so you can get the 24-plugin deal for just under $1,000. View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: Mixing & mastering

Waves Abbey Road TG Mastering Chain: Was $199, now $29.99

Now's your chance to get hold of five independent mixing and mastering modules, modelled after the EMI TG12410 Transfer Console used in all Abbey Road's mastering suites since the early '70s to this day.View Deal

McDSP Plugins 6050 Ult. Ch. Strip Native V6: $199 , now $49

The 6050 Ultimate Channel Strip from McDSP gives you access to over 25 modules, which can be combined into the plugin's virtual rack to build your dream signal path. There's everything from EQ to saturation, overdrive, filtering and dynamics, making this a serious channel strip for a third of its regular price!View Deal

Smack Attack: Was $79, now $29.99

Add smack and bite to drums, loops, synth hits and all percussive sounds by designing the level, shape and duration of their transients’ attack and sustain.View Deal

PuigTecEQs: Was $299, now $29.99

A bundle of the MEQ-5 and Puigtec EQP-1A EQ, which is a replication of the original hand-crafted unit owned by iconic producer/engineer Jack Joseph Puig (U2, Rolling Stones).View Deal

Reel ADT: Was $249, now $29.99

Waves/Abbey Road Reel ADT is the first plugin to successfully emulate Abbey Road Studios’ pioneering process of Artificial Double Tracking, putting the magic of that era in your hands within seconds.View Deal

C6 Multiband compressor: Was $299, now $29.99

The ideal tool for de-essing and de-popping in the studio or onstage. The C6 gives you all the multiband compression and dynamic equalization you need to shape your sound.View Deal

Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter: Was $299, now $29.99

Modeled on one of only a few tube-powered units ever made, the Aural Exciter delivers all the unique character of the original hardware unit, with all the advantages of software.View Deal

Waves REDD: Was $249, now $29.99

Another Abbey Road Studio icon can be yours for just a mere snip of its original price. Based on the legendary REDD.17, REDD.37 and REDD.51 consoles, Waves REDD plugin delivers the classic British sound of the 1960s.View Deal

Waves Abbey Road Saturator: Was $199, now $35.99

The sound of classic tubes and transistors, driven hard from subtle to extreme, and excited by the ultra-rare EMI TG12321, a secret weapon of Abbey Road engineers.View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: Virtual instruments

Vacuum Pr: Was £99.95 £3.95

Save a whopping 96% on this polyphonic virtual analogue synthesizer with vacuum tube circuit modelling that perfectly captures the crunchy, warm sound of analogue.View Deal

XILS-lab Oxium: Was $129, now $99

XILS-lab put a lot of work into making Oxium's filters behave more like analogue circuits than digital processes, giving you ultra-smooth bass, vibrant leads, captivating pads, and anything else your mind can cook up. View Deal

DB-33: Was £59.95 £3.95

Save 93% on this virtual organ that recreates the sounds and controllability of classic tonewheel organs such as the B3.View Deal

Loom Classic: Was £44.95 £3.95

Save 91% on this modular additive synthesizer with a shape-shifting Morph Pad.View Deal

Xpand!2: Was £45.95 £3.95

Save 91% on this multitimbral workstation offering four active sound slots, or parts, per patch. View Deal

East West Fab Four Guitars, Bass, Drums, Keys & Amps

Was $299, now $159.60

This collection of virtual instruments gives you the sound of the 60s in one package. Covering guitars, bass, drums and keys, Beatles engineer Ken Scott set out to recreate the classic sound using era-correct hardware and recording techniques. If you're lacking a decent set of core sounds, look no further!View Deal

Orchestral Hollywood Orchestra Diamond

Was $699, now $372.80

If you're in need of some epic widescreen sounds, you're going to want to check this one out! Orchestral Hollywood Orchestra Diamond was put together by some heavyweight film industry types, including engineer, Shawn Murphy (Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park). With a host of controllable sample switching (including finger positioning), plus five mic positions per-instrument, this is a seriously authentic and impressive set of orchestral sounds. View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: Delay

Soundtoys PrimalTap: Was $179, now $39, save $110

Based on the Prime Time hardware delay from 1978, PrimalTap delivers everything from subtle chorusing and flanging to complex multi-tap delays. It's perfect for lo-fi echo effects, and even more perfect at a discounted price of $39.

Black Friday plugin deals: Reverb

Abbey Road Reverb Plates: Was $249, now $29.99

A state-of-the-art modeling of the four legendary reverb plates housed at Abbey Road Studios and used on recordings by the Beatles, Pink Floyd and Radiohead.View Deal

H-Reverb Hybrid Reverb: Was $349, now $29.99

Want richer, deeper reverb tails that sit beautifully in the mix while breathing crisp air into your tracks? H-Reverb is the plugin for you.View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: Distortion

Waves MDMX Distortion Modules: Was $99, now $29.99

Three distortion plugins based on the all-time classic Screamer, Overdrive and Fuzz pedals.View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: Filters

Soundtoys FilterFreak: Was $149, now $39

Want to get creative with your sounds, but you also love that analog vibe? Want to save a whopping $120 in the process? Look no further than the amazing FilterFreak, a filter plugin that gives you a classic, warm analogue effect.View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: Drum machines

Boom: Was £90.95 £3.95

Save 95% on 10 different classic electronic drum kits, offering variations on the classic 808 and 909 kits, a 'CR78 merged with a 606' and much more.View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: Virtual mics

Slate Digital VMS Classic Tubes 3: Was $299 , now $99

Slate Digital's VMS Classic Tubes 3 expansion adds another five microphone emulations to your arsenal. Included are emulations of vintage tube mics, as well as tube/ribbon hybrids. It's the perfect addition to the VMS ML-1.View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: Guitar plugins

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: Was $299 , now $149

The total rig collection comprising amps, effects, cabs and rack gear modelling. Positive Grid BIAS FX is one of the best software modellers out there for guitar players. Here's your chance to grab it at a bargain price – just choose Elite, Pro or Standard. View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite: Was $299 , now $149

The tonehound's playground. BIAS Amp 2 gives you total freedom over your amp's topology, and thanks to this offer, you can get 50% of the Elite (priced above) and Pro versions, plus there's $40 off the Standard version too. Click on the link to make your selection!View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS Studio Platinum: Was $699, now $350

Bundle includes BIAS Amp 2 Elite, BIAS FX Elite, Acoustic Signature Pack Expansion, Bass Signature Pack Expansion, Metal Signature Pack Expansion, BIAS Pedal, BIAS Delay, BIAS Modulation, Pro Series Compressor, and Pro Series EQ.View Deal

Toneforge Misha Mansoor amp sim: Was £112.08, now £17.15

A massive 84% reduction on Misha Mansoor's acclaimed signature amp sim software with Joey Sturgis Tones that brings it down £112 to just £17.14. View Deal

PRS SuperModels: Was $129, now $39.99

Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith, the Waves PRS SuperModels plugin models three high-end PRS guitar amps: the PRS Archon, Dallas, and Blue Sierra/V9.View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: DAWs

Ableton Live 10 Intro: Was $99, now $79

DAW software with 1500+ sounds (5GB+), 16 tracks, 8 Scenes, 4 software instruments, 29 effects, and 5 content packs - Mac/PC VST, AU.View Deal

Black Friday plugin deals: Free plugins?

Yep, you read that right. While the Black Friday plugins bonanza is a great opportunity to bag software at reduced prices, it's not uncommon to land software for free, too. Last year, Waves launched a brand new distortion plugin called Berzerk, and gave it away for free for a limited time. Right now you can pick up Berzerk for $29.99, but it usually retails at $99.99.

Fast forward to Cyber Monday and Waves dished out another freebie - the OneKnob Wetter reverb - for one day only. We're crossing our fingers for more of the same in 2020, and from more brands.

UPDATE: True to form, Waves will be giving away the Chris Lord-Alge CLA plugin for free on Black Friday. Head to the Waves website to sign up for this Black Friday plugin bonus!

And if that wasn't enough Slate Digital is also releasing a free plugin for Black Friday!

Black Friday plugin deals: When do the the deals start?

Black Friday isn't 'officially' until Friday 27 November, but Waves actually kicked off the Black Friday plugins bonanza at the start of October by offering up a sneak peak at the deals they planned on launching this month. That preview ended a few weeks back and has been replaced by the Waves early bird Black Friday plugin deals. Discounts apply to a mixture of Waves classics, sought-after analogue outboard emulations as well as signature plugins from some of the world’s biggest producers, including Chris Lorde Alge, Joseph Jack Puig, Butch Vig and Andrew Scheps to name just a few.

Will we see more Black Friday plugin deals sooner than the day itself? If previous years are anything to go by, that answer is a resounding 'yes'. We'll be reporting all the latest news right here.

You can also expect the deals to continue through the weekend after Black Friday, and up to the end of Cyber Monday on 30 November.

Black Friday plugin deals: What to expect

Loads of plugin and music software sites will be taking part in Black Friday 2020, so we'd recommend signing up to mailing lists of your favourite retailers to get the jump on the best deals.

Of course, if you can’t be bothered with the stress of searching through the latest deals yourself, our experts will be pulling all-nighters across the event to uncover the very best Black Friday plugin deals and publishing them right here.

In fact, we’d recommend bookmarking this page - as well as our main Black Friday music deals hub page - while you remember.

Seeing as plugins are downloads rather than physical products, they won’t sell out. A more realistic consideration is that some of these deals might be time-limited, so we’d recommend you don’t ponder a purchase for too long.

Discounts can range from a few $/£ off a cool sample pack, to massive percentage discounts of huge swathes of music production software.

Last year, Plugin Boutique knocked up to 95% off some of its most popular products, while Waves dropped the price of 150 epic plugins to just $29.99, knocking hundreds of the usual asking price. Other companies will offer bundle deals, too – the more you purchase, the more you save.

Whichever deals you go for, you can guarantee there will be silly savings up for grabs, so if you’re planning on updating your studio or adding to your collection to boost your music production set-up, it’s well worth marking your diary for Black Friday.

Black Friday plugin deals: How to prepare

Start your wishlist now! The most sensible way to take advantage of the best Black Friday plugin deals is to know in advance what you’re looking for. This will make searching much easier, rather than having to trawl through loads of deals you don’t want to find the ones you do.

Check out your favourite brands, see what you need and will genuinely use – don’t waste your cash and load up on stuff you'll never load. Has there been a raft of new software launches lately? If so, perhaps the old version will be massively discounted for Black Friday?

What are you music production goals for the next 12 months? Is there software that will help you achieve them? Now could be the time to invest.

Something else you should consider ahead of time is whether you have enough space on your machine to account for all these additional downloads! Get rid of any unnecessary bloat on your laptop or PC now, or you might want to consider picking up one of the best external hard drives in our guide.