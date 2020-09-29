Black Friday music deals 2020: everything you need to know and the deals we're expecting

With the summer a distant memory, we're getting close to deals season – a time when all the biggest shops on the planet tantalize us with cut-price gear. Black Friday is the biggest event on the seasonal shopping calendar, and we can't wait to see what the best Black Friday music deals have to offer in 2020.

The sheer volume of Black Friday musical instrument deals can be overwhelming, so we’re here to help arm you with all the latest information you need to bag that dream electric guitar, invest in a new electronic drum set, score a new laptop for music production or pick up some plugins to supercharge your next track.

Our experts will be updating this Black Friday music deals page around the clock, so keep it (and our other hub pages, below) bookmarked.

Of course, we're not quite there yet. Amazon Prime Day is up first on 13 and 14 October, so before you start doing your Black Friday research, we'd recommend checking out the best Prime Day music deals first.

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year Black Friday 2020 will take place on November 27, less than a month before Christmas Day. As usual, the deals will extend across that weekend (also know as Cyber Weekend), before finishing with a final flurry of deals on Monday 30 November, aka Cyber Monday.

Previous experience tells us that the deals aren't isolated to this concentrated 4 day period. Many of the best Black Friday music deals will emerge in the week or two leading up to the big day. Some may even rear their heads as early as late-October.

Deals are launched at all sorts of random times – sometimes in the middle of the night – so savvy shoppers will need to keep a close eye on their favourite retailers to ensure they grab the bargains they're after.

What deals to expect?

We’ll be keeping a close eye on big music retailers like Musician’s Friend, Zzounds and Sam Ash for the best Black Friday music deals. Based on last year's evidence, we’re expecting big things from the Sweetwater and Guitar Center Black Friday sales as far as acoustic and electric guitars, amps, effects and accessories.

When it comes to laptops for music production, this is a great opportunity to pick up a Black Friday laptop deal for the home studio. Last year we spotted discounts of up to $450 off MacBook Pros, and $300 off Dell laptops.

If you're a sucker for software, we're excited to see what the likes of Waves Audio, Plugin Boutique and Loopmasters deliver across the event. Last year, some of the biggest offers included almost $500 off Waves' Silver bundle and 60% discounts off IK Multimedia Total Studio 2 Max.

For drummers itching to pick up one of the best electronic drum sets around, we’re looking forward to seeing price-slashing on some of the year's most popular models, including the new-ish Roland TD-17KVX and Alesis Strike Pro. In 2019, the Alesis Nitro Mesh e-kit was a big winner on Black Friday, with big savings on standalone kits and bundles.

The Amazon and Walmart Black Friday sales will be massive as always, too. Here you'll be able to pick up everything from cheap wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices, to top music gear – we’ll be bringing you the best deals we can find across these events.

We've been covering the Black Friday music deals for years now, so you can rest assured our teams will be hunting down the best offers before anyone else and sharing them with you first.

How to prepare

If you really want to win big when the Black Friday music deals start flowing, our biggest tip would be to get your research done early, so you know exactly what you're looking for once it's time to strike. We can help with that...

To help you create your dream shopping list, take the time to explore our expert and up-to-date buying guides and reviews. These will arm you with everything you need to know about buying the best audio interface, acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners and so much more.

What else can I buy during Black Friday 2020?

That's a pretty huge question. It would be easier to list the things you can't buy on Black Friday. You’ll find loads of bargains on great tech like noise-cancelling headphones, iPads and Amazon Echos – and you can even pick up groceries, pet food and dishwasher tablets – but it’s the Black Friday music deals we’ll be looking out for.

2019 Black Friday deal highlights

Black Friday music deals: 2019 highlights (US)

MacBook Pro 15-inch Intel Core i9: $2,799 $2,349 @Amazon

This high-spec, good-sized MacBook Pro comes complete with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and an AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card. This laptop would serve as a great centrepiece to your computer music studio.View Deal

Fender Special Edition Deluxe Ash Tele for $549.99

Last year Guitar Center was helping you scratch your Tele itch and save a whopping $150 on this well-spec'd Telecaster in the classic Butterscotch Blonde finish.View Deal

Get the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro-III for just $299!

If you were looking for a great beginner electric guitar for yourself or someone else, this Epiphone features the classic Les Paul shape and made a great Christmas present for the hundreds of people who bought one.View Deal

Get $500 off Supro's 1650RT Royal Reverb guitar amp

If you want power, style and classic tones in one affordable package, then this amp was for you on Black Friday 2019. Killer features include tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, plus Supro's ace blue rhino hide tolex covering.View Deal

Save 15% off JHS pedals

You didn't need much cash to take advantage of the massive JHS discounts. $29.75 scored you a funky red foot switch, while $46.75 bagged you a killer kill switch.View Deal

AKG C414 XLII: was $1,099, now $719.10

The C414 XLII has been improved by offering a slight presence boost and by providing the spatial reproduction capability of the legendary AKG C12 microphone. This characteristic response and spatial detailing make lead vocals and solo instruments stand out, even in a dense mix. View Deal

Alesis Nitro Mesh bundle: was $599, now $399.95 @Amazon

This excellent electronic drum set bundle included a pair of drumsticks, Samson SR350 Headphones and a 10ft Hosa 3.5mm interconnect cable for hooking up a music player.View Deal

Roland V-Drums TD-17KV Electronic Drum Set: $129.99 off!

This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth.View Deal

Black Friday music deals: 2019 highlights (UK)

MacBook Pro 13-inch Intel Core i5: £1,299 £1,155 at Amazon

This sleek Space Grey edition of Apple's smaller MacBook Pro was available at a £144 discount in the UK. If 128GB of storage was enough for you, this was a decent buy.View Deal