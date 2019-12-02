The best iPads for musicians and producers 2019: top Apple tablets for music-making

An iPad might not be an essential purchase for a musician, but it’s certainly a pretty desirable one. With the right music-making apps, you can use Apple’s tablet as a portable recording studio, synth, groovebox, effects unit, DJing platform and more, but with the range in constant flux, finding the best iPad for music-makers can be tricky. So, we’re here to guide you in your search.

What's more, an iPad can make a great place to display setlists and sheet music during a gig, or it can be a great time-killer during downtime in the studio, enabling you to stream movies, play games and surf the web when you're not needed behind the glass.

We’ve assessed all the iPads in Apple’s current line-up, discussing the pros and cons of each. So, whatever your budget or requirements, you’ll know which model you should buy.

An iPad would make a great Christmas gift for the musician in your life. These are our expert picks and our price comparison software has uncovered the best prices you'll find on the web today.

What is the best iPad for musicians?

For the best balance between price, power and portability, we’d say that the current best iPad for music makers is the iPad Air. Yes, it’s not quite as powerful as the Pro models, and lacks some of their bells and whistles, but its 10.5-inch display gives you plenty of room to work with, and it also has the advantage of being incredibly light.

What’s more, with prices starting at $499/£479, it’s far more affordable than the iPad Pros, which cost as much as your might spend on a laptop. Taking all this into account, the iPad Air weighs in as the best iPad for musicians.

How to buy the best iPad for you

To the casual observer, all of Apple’s iPads might look pretty similar, but there are some crucial differences. The most obvious physical one is size: the iPad Mini is the smallest, rocking a 7.9-inch display, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro gives you the largest display. The other models in the range all fall somewhere between these two extremes.

Then there’s the issue of power: it probably won’t surprise you to learn that each iPad has a different chipset. The standard iPad - note the lack of the word Mini, Air or Pro in its name - is the least powerful of Apple’s tablets, while, again, it’s the 12.9-inch iPad Pro that gives you the most grunt. Music-making apps can be pretty demanding, particularly if you’re running two or more at the same time, and a faster processor will give you better performance.

You also need to think about onboard storage. iPads don’t accept memory cards, so what you buy is what you’re stuck with. Some of the best music-making apps - like Moog Model D for iOS, Korg Gadget 2 and Nanostudio 2 - take up multiple gigabytes of space, so don’t scrimp in this area.

The final and possibly most important consideration, though, is price. Buying the biggest, most powerful, most capacious iPad will cost you serious money, so for most of us, it’s about finding the best balance between features and affordability.

The best iPads for producers and musicians today

1. Apple iPad

The cheapest ‘full-size’ iPad you can buy

Starting price: $329/£349 | Screen size: 10.2-inch | Chip: A10 Fusion | Connector: Lightning | Storage options: 32GB, 128GB | Display resolution: 2160-by-1620 at 264 ppi | Weight: 483g

Affordable

Larger screen size than before

Aging processor

Screen not as good as on other models

Apple recently upped the size of its standard ‘full-size’ iPad: it now has a 10.2-inch Retina display rather than a 9.7-inch one. It also trumps its predecessor by offering support for the Apple Pencil and full-size Smart Keyboard, though it’s debatable how many music makers will care about this.

The downside here is the processor: the aging A10 Fusion chip. This dates back to 2016 and is the same as you got in the previous iPad. On the plus side, the inclusion of a Lightning port means easy connectivity to a slew of music-making peripherals.

This isn’t a bad iPad, and it’s worth considering if your budget is tight, but there are better options if you spend a bit more.

2. Apple iPad Mini

The best iPad if portability is your main concern

Starting price: $399/£399 | Screen size: 7.9-inch | Chip: A12 Bionic | Connector: Lightning | Storage options: 64GB, 256GB | Display resolution: 2048‑by‑1536 at 326 ppi | Weight: 300.5g

Very compact

Decent specs

Small display

The clue’s in the name with this one. The iPad Mini is Apple’s smallest tablet and, as such, the model to go for if a compact form factor is important to you. It’s no slouch, either, toting an A12 processor (the same as you’ll find in the iPad Air).

It’s worth asking, though, if a 7.9-inch display is really the best option for music makers. If you’re dealing with a lot of onscreen controls, as you are with most music-making apps, then it’s good to have as much space for them as possible.

You do get plenty of bang for your buck with the iPad Mini, though - just make sure you try before you buy so you can make a judgement on that smaller screen.

3. Apple iPad Air

The best iPad for music makers

Starting price: $499/£479 | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Chip: A12 Bionic | Connector: Lightning | Storage options: 64GB, 256GB | Display resolution: 2224‑by‑1668 at 264 ppi | Weight: 456g

Good screen and processor

Very light

Cheaper than the iPad Pro

Doesn’t offer flagship performance

If you’re worried that the iPad Air falls between two stools - not as good as the Pro model; not as affordable as the standard iPad - allow us to set your mind at rest. It turns out that this lightweight Apple tablet hits a real sweet spot, offering a great balance between price and performance.

The 10.5-inch Retina display features Apple’s True Tone technology and an antireflective coating, while the dramatically named A12 Bionic processor should give you plenty of grunt. What’s more, this is the lightest ‘full-size’ iPad around, weighing in at a mere 456 grams (1 pound). As such, it’s a great all-rounder.

4. Apple iPad Pro 11-inch

Top-of-the-range performance in a compact frame

Starting price: $799/£769 | Screen size: 11-inch | Chip: A12X Bionic | Connector: USB-C | Storage options: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Display resolution: 2388‑by‑1668 at 264 ppi | Weight: 468g

Incredibly powerful

Excellent performance

Looks beautiful

Expensive

If you want premium performance in a relatively portable package, look no further than the 11-inch iPad Pro. It’s got the edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology (it looks great, basically), and the kick-ass power of the A12X bionic chip. You can even unlock it with your face, if you wish.

Unlike the more affordable iPads, this one doesn’t have a headphones jack, and the connector is USB-C rather than Lightning.

If you can afford it, this is a great iPad for music-making.

5. Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch

A potential laptop replacement

Starting price: $999/£969 | Screen size: 12.9-inch | Chip: A12X Bionic | Connector: USB-C | Storage options: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Display resolution: 2732‑by‑2048 at 264 ppi | Weight: 631g

Massive screen

Computer-level power

Mega-expensive

Less portable than other iPads

The big daddy of the iPad range trumps its smaller Pro sibling with an even bigger display, but otherwise, the specs are very similar. It’s a gorgeous, powerful piece of technology and, when coupled with a keyboard, could easily function as a laptop replacement.

For music makers, that’s both its strength and its weakness: if the iPad is going to be your only platform, you might be able to justify the high price, but if you already have a Mac or PC as your main machine, you’ll likely be willing to settle for a tablet that’s smaller and more affordable. We still want one, though.

