Small might be beautiful, but even with an upgraded A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence support, is the new iPad mini’s appeal big enough?

Debuting in 2012, the iPad mini used to hit a nice sweet spot in Apple’s tablet range, being slightly more portable and affordable than the standard model.

As both phone and iPad screens have got bigger, though, its purpose seems less obvious. As a musician, do you really need a device that’s slightly larger than the one you take everywhere with you but not big enough to be viewed as a laptop replacement?

Apple clearly thinks that some people do, as it’s just launched a new version of the iPad mini that it says is “built for Apple Intelligence”.

The big internal upgrade is the A17 Pro chip, which replaces the previous model’s A15 processor and promises a 30% boost in CPU performance. There’s support for the Apple Pencil Pro, too.

In other areas, though, the new iPad mini is very similar to its predecessor. The Liquid Retina screen still measures 8.3 inches; it still uses Touch rather than Face ID; there are still stereo speakers and two microphones; and the battery life still tops out at 10 hours.

As such, the main draw here is the Apple Intelligence compatibility. Debuting in the upcoming iPadOS 18.1, this is a set of new AI features (including writing tools, enhanced Siri and image editing/creation features).

If these aren’t important to you but you like the iPad mini’s form factor, it might be worth looking out for a discount on the outgoing model, which looks similar and offers a lot of the same functionality.

That said, if you’re happy with a slightly larger display - and why wouldn’t you be? - our advice would be to try and find another £100 and get yourself an 11-inch iPad Air. This is also Apple Intelligence-compatible and contains the considerably newer M2 chip, so should be relevant for plenty of years to come.

The new iPad mini is available in four colour options, and the entry-level 128GB model has a starting price of $499/£499. It’s available for pre-order now, with deliveries commencing from 23 October.