"We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry": Apple apologises for controversial iPad Pro ad showing instruments being destroyed

Apple has issued a statement apologising for a controversial iPad Pro ad that caused a social media firestorm this week after being described as "tone-deaf" and "horrendous".

The ad, titled Crush!, shows an array of objects used by artists, musicians and creatives, including a piano, drum kit and mixing desk, being crushed by a colossal hydraulic press and replaced by an iPad Pro.

Critics of the commercial described it as "deeply offensive" and suggested that it showed disrespect for the creative tools that Apple's audience values highly. "This ad is tone-deaf and insulting to artists of every kind," said cartoonist James Kochalka. "We think of our tools with reverence and respect, and enjoy a healthy dialogue with them. Our tools are like trusted companions on the journey of art."

Apple's vice president of marketing Tor Myhren apologised for the ad in a statement shared with Ad Age. “Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” Myhren told the publication. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

Apple has cancelled plans to air the ad on television, but it remains visible on YouTube and on CEO Tim Cook's Twitter/X account.

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled the M4-powered iPad Pro, which it describes as the thinnest product its ever released. The tech giant also announced the latest version of its DAW Logic Pro, which features AI-powered stem separation.

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgGMay 7, 2024