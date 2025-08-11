“We’ve had the privilege of working with many remarkable talents over the years, but this visit was truly special”: Bob Dylan spent two days recording in Albany last week

Bob Dylan was recording... something for a couple of days last week. How do we know? Well, the CEO of the studio in question, White Lake Studios in Albany, New York, sent out a press release alerting the world to this event.

Dylan was there putting down some tracks with “members of his band” on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, in between dates on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival tour, which he has been a part of this summer.

It’s not known what exactly Dylan was recording. It could be part of a new album – he hasn’t released a collection of all-new material since Rough And Rowdy Ways back in 2020. Or it might be some covers. Who knows? Doubtless all will be revealed in the fullness of time.

Bob Dylan - Murder Most Foul (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Anyway, the studio’s CEO David Bourgeois seemed suitably chuffed that Bob was using White Lake. “We want every artist and guest to feel relaxed and at home,” he beamed. “We’ve had the privilege of working with many remarkable talents over the years, but this visit was truly special. I’m incredibly proud of our team.”

Helpfully, he included in the press release a paragraph entitled ‘About Bob Dylan’. Just in case we weren’t, you know, familiar with the name.

The 84-year-old living legend shows no signs of slowing down in terms of his live work. After the Outlaw Music Festival tour, he returns to Europe in the autumn for yet another leg of the Rough And Rowdy Ways tour, which has been circling the globe since November 2021. He plays dates in Brighton, Swansea (no less than three there, in fact), Coventry, Leeds, Glasgow and Belfast in November. For ticket details head to the Bob Dylan website.