Nine Inch Nails have just played their first show back with drummer Josh Freese

Nine Inch Nails played their first shows with Josh Freese back behind the drumkit last week, kicking off at the Oakland Arena on Wednesday (6 August). Check out footage from the gig below.

It marks a continuation of their Peel It Back tour, which has already done the rounds in Europe and the UK earlier in the year.

As you can see, the band are using the same sort of structure as they did in Europe - performing the heavier hits at the main stage, and playing acoustic versions and remixes at a smaller second stage in the midst of the audience.

Nine Inch Nails Live Full Show Oakland 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Freese, of course, will be familiar with much of the NIN set, having been part of the band’s line-up between 2005 and 2008. Up until recently he was drumming with the Foo Fighters, before leaving in May. Ironically, the Foos' new drummer is Ilan Rubin, who had been playing with Nine Inch Nails since 2013.

At Oakland, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross kicked things off on the second stage playing acoustic versions of Right Where It Belongs, Somewhat Damaged, Ruiner and Piggy, before they were joined by the rest of the band – including Freese – on the main stage for Wish, March of the Pigs, Reptile, Heresy, Copy of A and Gave Up.

They then returned to the smaller stage and were joined by support act Boys Noize for Vessel, Sin, Came Back Haunted and the live debut of their latest single, As Alive As You Need Me To Be, which has been written for the upcoming Tron: Ares soundtrack.

Nine Inch Nails-As Alive As You Need Me to Be (Live Debut) August 6, 2025 Oakland, CA - YouTube Watch On

Then it was back to the main stage for Less Than, Closer, The Perfect Drug, The Hand That Feeds, and the band’s two best-known songs, Head Like a Hole and Hurt.

The North American leg of the Peel It Back tour continues in Seattle tomorrow (12 August), continuing through to the final date at the Inglewood Kia Forum on September 19. For ticket details head to the NIN Peel It Back tour website.