“Who knows where this will all lead?”: Radiohead confirm five European residences for November and December

It’s official: Radiohead are playing residencies in five European cities later this year.

There had been speculation, fuelled by flyers that had been found in London, Copenhagen and Madrid yesterday. But this afternoon the band confirmed the rumours. They will be playing a total of 20 shows, four in each city – in those three capitals as well as Berlin and Madrid.

Radiohead - There, There (Lollapalooza Chicago 2016) - YouTube Watch On

So here are the deets: Radiohead play the Movistar Arena in Madrid on November 4, 5, 7 and 8. They then move on to the Unipol Arena in Bologna on November 14, 15, 17 and 18. They’re at London’s O2 on November 21, 22, 24 and 25, Copenhagen’s Royal Arena on December 1, 2, 4 and 5 and finally the Uber Arena in Berlin on December 8, 9, 11, 12.

To get tickets you need to pre-register at radiohead.com. Registeration opens this Friday (September 5) at 10am UK time and closes at 10pm UK time on Sunday (September 7). Then the ticket bunfight will commence on Friday 12. For more information go the band’s website.

Expect tickets to be snapped up very, very quickly. Fans, after all, have been waiting the best part of a decade for this news.

Drummer Philip Selway has put out a statement, saying, almost nonchalantly: “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”

There’s no indication that they will be any other dates around the world at this stage, nor that any new music is around the corner.