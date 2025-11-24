Billie Eilish plays the final show on her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour… then immediately confirms the release date for the live concert 3D film that she’s directing alongside James Cameron

Billie Eilish has confirmed that her previously announced Hit Me Hard And Soft 3D tour film, which she’s co-directing with James Cameron, will be released in cinemas on 20 March 2026.

Eilish played her “106th of 106 shows” last night in San Francisco, but then immediately confirmed on Instagram that the movie document of the tour will arrive in just under four months’ time.

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) A photo posted by on

Speaking on stage in Manchester earlier this year, Eilish said: “So, you may have noticed there’s more cameras than usual up here. Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D.

“So, take that as you will, and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me, are part of a thing that I’m making with James.”

Eilish also noted that she would “probably be wearing this exact outfit” for all four dates of the Manchester run, suggesting that the movie will be a composite of the performances. Of course, she could have followed the template set by Beyoncé in her Homecoming film, which made a virtue of the fact that she was wearing different outfits in the two Coachella performances that were spliced together, but it seems that Eilish may have chosen to make the film appear to have been captured on one night.

James Cameron is used to making successful big-budget blockbusters, of course, but he and Eilish will have to go some to beat the box office takings of Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour film, which raked in $267.1 million when it was released in 2023.

Another Eras film, which captures the final night of the tour in Vancouver in 2024, is heading to Disney+ on 12 December alongside a behind-the-scenes docuseries called The End of an Era.