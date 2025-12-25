“It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all”: There’s a reason why André 3000 turned up at the 2025 Met Gala with a grand piano on his back
After the flutey New Blue Sun we now have 7 piano sketches
BEST OF 2025: Join us for our traditional look back at the news and features that topped MusicRadar's charts in 2025.
We can’t fully explain why André 3000 rocked up at this year's Met Gala with a grand piano strapped to his back – how could it ever make sense? – but it turns out that there was a reason. To coincide with the fashion spectacular, the star released 7 piano sketches, a brief collection of improvised piano jams.
This marked 3000’s first release since 2023’s New Blue Sun, the jazzy instrumental wind album that was nominated for three Grammy Awards. The roots of 7 piano sketches go back almost a decade, though, when André was staying in a house in Texas with his son that contained only a piano, their beds and TV screens.
Having lived with the recordings he made in the house - possibly on his phone, based on their quality - André decided that spring 2025 (“a time of year that promises that life, creativity, and possibility are ever-renewing”) was the moment to release them.
Discussing the project, André said: “The original title for it was ‘The Best Worst Rap Album In History’ and here is an excerpt from the original liner notes: ‘It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all. It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette cleanser for me.’”
The 7 sketches have the strong whiff of off-the-cuff noodlings, with only one – album closer i spend all day waiting for the night – having drums on it. There’s also a nod to New Blue Sun’s love of long song titles: track 3 is called ‘when you’re a ant and you wake up in an awesome mood, about to drive your son to school, only to discover that you left the lights on in the car last night so your battery is drained’.
We’ve all been there.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
It’s all a long way from Outkast, the rap outfit that André 3000 made his name in alongside BigBoi and who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.