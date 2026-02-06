MusicRadar deals of the week: Save a colossal $500 off one of my favourite Sterling by Music Man guitars, grab $200 off a super cool D'Angelico, plus all the week's biggest sales on music gear
We've uncovered the very best offers on a range of music-making gear from electric guitars to pedals, keyboards, and studio monitors
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.
Well, it’s time for another round of MusicRadar’s deals of the week, and blimey, have the retailers been busy this week! Whether you’re after a shiny new axe, some studio gadgets, or just fancy treating yourself to that pedal you’ve been eyeing up, there’s something tasty cooking at all the big players.
Guitar Center is still going hard with their winter clearance sale, slashing prices across guitars, amps, and effects. With up to 30% off, we’re talking proper savings on Fender Player Series Strats, the ever-popular PRS SE models, and some cracking deals on practice amps that won’t wake the neighbours. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your rig, now’s the time to pounce - but be warned, the sale does end on Wednesday, the 11th of February.
Over at Sweetwater, they’re doing what they do best – massive discounts with that legendary customer service thrown in for good measure. Their “You Deserve a New Guitar” sale offers genuinely eye-watering price drops on models from Fender, Gibson, Ibanez, Martin, Taylor, and so much more.
Meanwhile, across the pond, Thomann’s serving up their usual treasure trove of bargains for our European mates. They don't have a specific sale as such, but the Harley Benton range offers ridiculous value alongside the big-name brands, so it’s worth starting there if you’re on the hunt for an affordable new six-string.
Editor's picks
Read moreRead less▼
This op-amp overdrive is an absolute steal at this price. Warm Audio’s known for making pro-level gear accessible, and the ODD delivers that smooth, musical drive that so many of us guitarists love, all without breaking the bank. I actually have this pedal on my board and use it as a solo boost.
Read moreRead less▼
A cracking digital piano that’s perfect for learners and gigging players alike. You’re getting 600 voices, auto-accompaniment features, and Yamaha’s legendary piano sound for a hundred quid less. It’s basically a one-stop music production station in a sleek, easy-to-play package.
Read moreRead less▼
Five hundred dollars off a Sterling? That’s mental! You’re getting Music Man quality and playability at a price that shouldn’t exist. The Sabre’s versatile pickups and buttery-smooth neck make it a proper workhorse for any gen
Read moreRead less▼
This Sweetwater exclusive in Satin Desert Gold looks absolutely gorgeous, and it sounds even better. Semi-hollows are incredibly versatile, and D’Angelico’s build quality at this price point is frankly ridiculous. A proper steal for blues, jazz, or indie players.
Read moreRead less▼
32% off studio monitors with proper low-end response? Yes please! The 8-inch woofer gives you honest bass translation, and at this price, they’re perfect for bedroom producers wanting to level up their monitoring game.
Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:
- Amazon: Money off accessories
- Fender Play: 50% off annual
- Fender store: Save big Fender
- Gear4Music: Clearance deals
- Guitar Center: Save on guitars & more
- Guitar Tricks: 1 month just $1
- IK Multimedia: $200 off Tonex Max
- Musician's Friend: Shop the BF Sale!
- Plugin Boutique: Money off plugins
- Positive Grid: Save on Spark
- Reverb: Save on used gear
- Sweetwater: Epic deals
- Thomann: Last-minute deals
- TrueFire: Save 60% on lessons
- Waves: Buy two get one free
How we choose our deals of the week
Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.
Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.
For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.
You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.
Why you can trust our choices
Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.
We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.
We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day, Black Friday, 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day, and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.
Where are the best places to shop?
Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.
What sort of deals should I look for?
Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:
- Single item - A single product with a great discount
- Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site
- Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents
- Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar, Guitarist, and Future Music, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and many more.
In a previous life, I worked in music retail, selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.