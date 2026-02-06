MusicRadar deals of the week: Save a colossal $500 off one of my favourite Sterling by Music Man guitars, grab $200 off a super cool D'Angelico, plus all the week's biggest sales on music gear

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Well, it’s time for another round of MusicRadar’s deals of the week, and blimey, have the retailers been busy this week! Whether you’re after a shiny new axe, some studio gadgets, or just fancy treating yourself to that pedal you’ve been eyeing up, there’s something tasty cooking at all the big players.

Guitar Center is still going hard with their winter clearance sale, slashing prices across guitars, amps, and effects. With up to 30% off, we’re talking proper savings on Fender Player Series Strats, the ever-popular PRS SE models, and some cracking deals on practice amps that won’t wake the neighbours. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your rig, now’s the time to pounce - but be warned, the sale does end on Wednesday, the 11th of February.

Over at Sweetwater, they’re doing what they do best – massive discounts with that legendary customer service thrown in for good measure. Their “You Deserve a New Guitar” sale offers genuinely eye-watering price drops on models from Fender, Gibson, Ibanez, Martin, Taylor, and so much more.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Thomann’s serving up their usual treasure trove of bargains for our European mates. They don't have a specific sale as such, but the Harley Benton range offers ridiculous value alongside the big-name brands, so it’s worth starting there if you’re on the hunt for an affordable new six-string.

Editor's picks

Save $40 Warm Audio ODD: was $129 now $89 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ This op-amp overdrive is an absolute steal at this price. Warm Audio’s known for making pro-level gear accessible, and the ODD delivers that smooth, musical drive that so many of us guitarists love, all without breaking the bank. I actually have this pedal on my board and use it as a solo boost.

Save $100 Yamaha DGX-670: was $899 now $799 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ A cracking digital piano that’s perfect for learners and gigging players alike. You’re getting 600 voices, auto-accompaniment features, and Yamaha’s legendary piano sound for a hundred quid less. It’s basically a one-stop music production station in a sleek, easy-to-play package.

Save $500 Sterling By Music Man Sabre: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Five hundred dollars off a Sterling? That’s mental! You’re getting Music Man quality and playability at a price that shouldn’t exist. The Sabre’s versatile pickups and buttery-smooth neck make it a proper workhorse for any gen

Save $200 D’Angelico Premier DC XT: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ This Sweetwater exclusive in Satin Desert Gold looks absolutely gorgeous, and it sounds even better. Semi-hollows are incredibly versatile, and D’Angelico’s build quality at this price point is frankly ridiculous. A proper steal for blues, jazz, or indie players.

Save 32% ($80) M-Audio Forty Eighty: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ 32% off studio monitors with proper low-end response? Yes please! The 8-inch woofer gives you honest bass translation, and at this price, they’re perfect for bedroom producers wanting to level up their monitoring game.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

