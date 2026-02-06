Not The Same As It Was: Harry Styles announces special one-off Manchester show with cut-price £20 tickets

Harry Styles has been much criticised for the prices on his upcoming Together Together tour, but he appears to have made good in the shape of a one-off gig with tickets priced at just £20.

The gig is at Manchester Co-op Live Arena on the day of his upcoming album’s release – Friday 6 March. When the announcement of the show was made on Wednesday (February 4), the venue’s website crashed.

So, in a bid to beat the touts and as an alternative to the traditional 10am rush in which you’re stuck in a queue for hours, fans are being asked to submit ticket requests today (Friday 6 February).

The first step is to head over to Styles’ request page on Ticketmaster, then select the tickets you’d like and then add your payment details. It’s not yet known if there is a deadline to submit requests.

You will then receive an email detailing what you’ve requested. This does not mean however you’ve secured your tickets. A spokesperson for Ticketmaster has said: "All you need to do is tell us which shows you're interested in, the type of ticket you want and your payment details.”

"If the tickets you request can be fulfilled, your card will be charged and we'll email you instructions to access them in the Ticketmaster app."

At present, the Manchester gig is the only UK show that Styles is playing other than the record-breaking 12-night run at Wembley Stadium in June and July, which is – of course – already sold out. Instead of touring, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter has elected to play a series of residencies, including some 30 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The singer’s new album Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally, lands a month from now on March 6 and a week before the Co-Op Live show, he’ll be at the same venue for this year’s Brits where he’ll doubtless play a song (or two) from the album.

Anyway, to request tickets for the March 6 show head over to Ticketmaster here.