A dish best served cold: Lily Allen releases a version of her latest album as a novelty butt plug USB stick
Format is a nod to West End Girl track that details ex husband’s sex addiction
Lily Allen has finally released the physical version of her much-talked about fifth album West End Girl and whilst there are CD and vinyl versions, there is one unusual format, which – as far as we know – is a first in recorded music.
Yes, if you so wish you can listen to West End Girl on a butt plug-shaped USB stick.
It should be pointed out straight away that it is a “novelty” item for data storage “only”.
You will, unless you’ve been living under a rock since September, know that the format is a nod to one of the tracks on the album, in which Allen picks apart the disintegration of her marriage to the Stranger Things actor David Harbour in grisly, eye-popping detail. That song, ahem.. Pussy Palace, sees Allen discover her husband’s stash of “sex toys, butt plugs, lube (and) hundreds of Trojans.”
And what does Harbour think about all this? Well, according to sources quoted by Consequence last month: “The embarrassment is off the charts. He’s furious at essentially being accused of being this skirt-chasing monster and the world’s worst husband.”
Meanwhile, his ex-wife’s career is suddenly in fine fettle once more. In addition to a sold-out UK theatre tour this spring, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter has added a June arena tour and has confirmed that she will be one of the headliners at this year’s Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park.
She’s also been nominated in no less than three categories at next month’s Brit Awards, for Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Pop Act.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
And you’ll no doubt want to know where you get your hands on those butt plug USB sticks, won’t you? Well, head over to Allen’s website at lilyallenmusic.com. But be quick – they’re only a limited edition...
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.