“The first thing I start off with is figuring out the chords like this. As you can see, I put them in manually”: PinkPantheress reveals that she composes and records her chord progressions using her MacBook’s QWERTY keyboard

It goes without saying that, these days, not all successful producers go about their business in lavish studios using expensive gear, but we’ll admit that we didn’t expect PinkPantheress’s setup to be quite as slimline as it appears to be.

Having recently become the first woman to be named Producer of the Year at the 2026 Brit Awards, the chart-topping artist (real name Victoria Walker) has just given us a quick insight into how she created Tonight, the lead single from her 2025 mixtape, Fancy That.

In the video, we learn that PinkPantheress’s setup is basically just a MacBook running Logic Pro (she used to use GarageBand but has now upgraded). And that means no MIDI keyboard – Walker demonstrates how she composed and recorded Tonight’s chord progression using Logic’s Musical Typing QWERTY keyboard option.

Article continues below

“The first thing I start off with is figuring out the chords like this,” she explains as she taps away on her MacBook. “As you can see, I put them in manually”.

i love to produce ❤️thankyou for being so lovely 🥹 shoutout askel arvid and panic at the disco also - YouTube Watch On

As we see her concentrating, there’s a caption that reads: “MIDI controllers can be expensive! Inputting [notes] into whatever software you use works just as well.”

The bassline was also recorded by using this method, and we learn that Walker ended up pitching the chord progression up a semitone and changing the original piano to a synth sound for the final version, which also samples Panic! at the Disco.

“I’m bad at drums so I got my co-producer, Count Baldor, to do the drums,” she adds.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This kind of workflow might not be to your taste, but seeing it in action demonstrates once again that, in today’s music production world, the quality of your ideas is more important than the amount of gear you have at your disposal. If you’ve got a computer and some software, you’ve already got everything you need to get started.