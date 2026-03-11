Long-lost peak George Michael tour film and live album unearthed and set for release

It’s been announced that a new George Michael concert film and live album is in the pipeline and will be released later this year.

Directed by the singer’s longtime associates Andy Morahan and David Austin, the concert dates from his Faith tour of 1988 and was shot in Paris at the Palace Omnisports de Paris-Bercy on no less than 14 cameras.

The footage has never been seen before and as is the way with these sort of projects has been fully restored, remastered and scrubbed up for public consumption. There will be a theatrical release for the film before, presumably, it to goes to streaming services and DVD.

It’s called George Michael: The Faith Tour and is set to open with an original short film by Mary McCartney, titled Finding Faith, which apparently offers “an intimate introduction contextualising the tour’s cultural significance, through a sensitive and cinematic lens.”

Finding Faith also features a voiceover from Michael himself from an unheard interview alongside unseen images captured by legendary American photographer Herb Ritt.

Alongside the film, there will be a live album, also called The Faith Tour. It features 18 tracks, including songs from the singer’s first solo album, Wham material, and “previously unheard performances”.

The Faith era (1987/88) was, commercially at least, the zenith of Michael’s career. The album won the Album Of The Year at the Grammys and spawned no less than four Billboard Number One singles – the title track, Father Figure, One More Try and Monkey – a record for a Brit that stands to this day. Faith made him a global superstar, but - as we know - it didn’t make him happy.

This year marks a decade since George Michael’s death at the age of just 53. In the years since, the estate has been remarkably restrained about archival plundering. But like all his solo records, The Faith Tour sounds carefully and thoughtfully put together. There’s no news yet regarding an exact release date for either film or album, other than “later this year”.