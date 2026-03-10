“Protecting the integrity of Fender’s iconic designs is essential to preserving the legacy of the artists and builders who shaped them”: Fender wins historic German court ruling over Stratocaster body design

Fender has scored a massive legal victory after a German court ruled in its favour that the body design of the Stratocaster was “an original creative work” – offering a broad range of legal protections for the iconic electric guitar design.

The Regional Court of Düsseldorf’s decision means that the Strat is protected from copycat designs in Germany and the EU – no matter where these guitars have been produced. Companies that infringe upon the ruling liable to punitive fines.

The case was brought after Yiwu Philharmonic Musical Instruments Co. was selling S-style guitars on the online retail platform AliExpress.

The court ruled that the Chinese company’s guitar designs unlawfully copied the Stratocaster design, and as a result it is prohibited from manufacturing or selling them in Germany or the EU, with future infringements liable to fines up up to €250,000 (or a custodial sentence of up to six months if such fines are not paid).

What is most significant about the ruling is that it goes further than protecting just protecting the Stratocaster as a work of quote/unquote functional design, but affords it full copyright protection as a “work of applied art”.

Aarash Darroodi, general counsel and chief administrative officer at Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, says the ruling supports “fair competition” and protects Fender’s IP. The case was brought after Strat copies were Yiwu Philharmonic Musical Instruments Co.

“This ruling is a meaningful affirmation of the Stratocaster as an original creative work and an important step in continuing to protect the integrity of Fender’s designs and intellectual property,” says Darroodi. “It reinforces our commitment to originality, supports fair competition, and helps ensure that when players encounter these iconic Fender guitar shapes, they can trust the craftsmanship, quality, and heritage behind them.”

Launched in 1954, the Stratocaster would go on to become Fender’s most successful electric guitar design, and with such success comes imitations. There have been no shortage of them. The question is how close these designs are to the original.

Fender says the case was pursued not to stymy “healthy competition” in the market, but to establish a clear legal barrier for “targeted enforcement” over clear cases of copyright infringement.

The devil in the detail would be how “clear” and obvious these infringements would need to be for Fender to seek legal recourse. Fender’s new CEO, Edward “Bud” Cole, hailed the ruling, arguing that it protected the “integrity” of the company’s designs.

“The Stratocaster guitar is one of the most recognizable instrument designs in the history of music,” says Cole. “Protecting the integrity of Fender’s iconic designs is essential to preserving the legacy of the artists and builders who shaped them. This decision reinforces the value of originality and ensures that the authenticity players associate with Fender continues for generations to come.”