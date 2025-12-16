“I truly believe this is one of the best guitars ever made when we talk about quality for the price”: Harley Benton just put a Vega-Trem on a $700 signature guitar for YouTuber Carlos Asensio – is this the best-value S-style on the market?
HSS Tesla pickups with coil-split, roasted maple neck, rolled fingerboard edges, Luminlay side markers... this is on tricked-out S-style – and then you have the Vega-Trem
Harley Benton has unveiled a new signature guitar for YouTuber Carlos Asensio and, well, it really is quite something. Available in Cactus Green Ice Blue or Metallic gloss finishes, this is as high-end as the brand gets.
Okay, in a sense, it is a typical Harley Benton guitar, a lot of spec for the price, and all that chat. There are Tesla HSS pickups, a toggle switch for tapping the coil on its bridge OPUS-X humbucker.
It has a roasted Canadian maple neck – shaped into a “Smooth D” profile, bolted to the body, it has deep caramel colour, and judging by the press shots, that roasted maple is generously flamed, too.
There are locking tuners with vintage-style buttons. That 3-ply parchment ‘guard gives this hotrodded S-style a more classic Stratocaster vibe.
From a more fundamental perspective, it is just nice to have an alder body here, too, and while it largely conforms to the doublecut paradigm there are generous cuts to the back of the body and neck heel to enhance comfort and upper-fret access respectively. Hey, it’s a ‘superstrat’.
But here’s the best bit; it has a Vega-Trem VT1 Ultratrem vibrato unit on an electric guitar that retails for around $700. Sold separately, this is a $289 unit that you’d typically see on guitars such as Alex Lifeson’s Godin-built Lerxst Hentor Sportscaster replicas. It is a serious bit of gear. No wonder Asensio is proud of this ST-Modern.
“I truly believe this is one of the best guitars ever made when we talk about quality for the price,” he says. “I couldn’t be more proud of this instrument… I am pretty sure this is the first mass-produced guitar that comes with a Vega-Trem.”
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Some of the details here are comparable with Charvel’s Pro Mod series, i.e. the 12” to 16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with rolled edges and glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side markers, stainless steel frets, the dual-action spoke wheel at the top of the fretboard.
It will be similarly versatile two, pairing that high-output humbucker with the spanky Tesla Time Machine 57s at the middle and neck positions.
When you consider the five-way blade-style pickup selector, the coil-tap switch, plus volume and tone controls, you’ve got tones to play with before you touch your guitar amp or pedalboard.
As per its siblings in the ST-Modern series, Asensio’s model has a Fender-esque 25.5” scale length. It has a 42mm graphite nut, chrome hardware. Guitar case is sold separately.
The ST-Modern Carlos Asensio is available now via Thomann, priced £527/approx $704, or via the Harley Benton Official Shop on Reverb. For more details, head over to Harley Benton.
Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.