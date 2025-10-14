“The CLF-50E is as much a statement piece as it is a versatile performance tool”: Harley Benton’s new acoustic guitar is a compact parlour with a solid Sitka spruce top, onboard electronics and metallic colour finish – and it is just over $250
With five colour finishes to choose from, the CLF-50E is an eye-catching, couch-friendly but stage-ready acoustic electric for players on a budget
Harley Benton has expanded its acoustic guitar lineup with the CLF-50E, a parlour-sized model with a solid Canadian Sitka spruce top with a solid metallic colour finish that the budget gear brand describes as a “statement piece”.
And if you choose the Ocean, Purple or Jade finish options, we’d definitely agree – but even the more muted Anthracite and Black finishes will catch the light nicely. Those finishes and the slotted headstock, it’s quite the looker.
We often think of parlour acoustics – especially at this price point – as couch buddies, runaround six-strings for the home, and this, offering change from 200 bucks, would fit the bill.
But this being a Harley Benton guitar, we’ve got a bit more besides, with an HB-03 acoustic guitar pickup and onboard guitar tuner making it ready for open mic night, pub gigs or high-street busking.
A solid top at this price is no trifling detail. That top is complemented by what Harley Benton calls “sonokeling mahogany” on the back and sides, and we have sonokeling rosewood for the bridge, rosewood for the fingerboard.
“Sonokeling mahogany” is a head-scratcher – let’s call it an enigmatic descriptor for a tone wood that is most certainly grown in Indonesia, that has a nice tight grain, and has been left with a gloss natural finish to show it off here. The cream binding ties it all together nicely.
The neck is mahogany, joining the body at the 14th fret with a dovetail joint, and it is shaped into a D shape.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
You can bet your bottom dollar that it will be an easy, crowd-pleasing profile. With a cheap acoustic guitar, manufacturers play the percentages; this will have a mainstream build, with crowd-pleasing dimensions.
We have a 15” fingerboard radius, 43mm wide bone nut, and a 24.8” scale length. Under the hood, the top is braced with scalloped X-pattern bracing. The tuners are open-gear, high-ratio 18:1 jobs.
Yeah, those are the essential details, but again, we are called back to the aesthetics – just look at those “elliptical” fingerboard inlays, marking out the CLF-50E’s 20 “premium” silver-nickel frets.
The saddle is bone, matching the nut. The cream bridge pins match the binding. It’s a tidy looking guitar, with a tidy looking price. Expect to pay £192/$256 from Thomann.
For more details and pics, head over to Harley Benton. To buy one? Well, Thomann is the place to go, or if you're in the US, the Harley Benton Official Shop at Reverb should sort you out..
Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.