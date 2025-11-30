If you’re planning on buying a new MacBook Air or iPad this Cyber Monday, you’ll kick yourself if you miss out on Apple’s great gift card giveaway
Gift cards valued at up to $250 are being thrown in when you buy a new product
While Apple is leaving third party retailers to cut the prices of its MacBooks and iPads this weekend, it isn’t completely ignoring the Cyber season. That’s because, right now, you can get an Apple gift card of a value up to $250/£200 if you buy an eligible product.
As you might expect, the offer works on a sliding scale - the more you spend, the more you get back as a gift card, basically. So, while the purchase of the AirPods 4 will only net you a $25/$20 gift card, purchasing a MacBook Pro with an M4 or M4 Max chip will secure you the full $250/£200.
Although Apple hasn't reduced the prices in its store this weekend, it is including gift cards valued at up to $250 with a wide range of products. Not for long, though - this deal ends on 1 December.
Happily, one of the best deals we can see is on the MacBook Air 13-inch, which currently comes with a $175/£140 gift card attached. We also like the look of the iPad Air, the purchase of which is sweetened by a $100/£80 gift card.
Of course, these aren’t upfront savings, but if you know you’re going to be spending more at Apple in the coming weeks and months - either on yourself or others - it’s a pretty solid deal.
Head on over to the Apple Store to check out the full list of eligible products. But don’t delay, because the great gift card giveaway ends on 1 December.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.