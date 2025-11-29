I've spent all day looking at Black Friday synth deals and these are the ones I'd actually buy

Digging through the mountains of deals available during Cyber Weekend can get a little overwhelming. With so many discounts across so many products, it's hard to know where to start – and even harder to figure out where the real savings are.

That's where we come in. Here at MusicRadar HQ, we've been tirelessly trawling the deepest recesses of the internet to bring you the most value-packed Black Friday music deals on everything from bass guitars and electronic drum kits to audio interfaces and studio monitors.

As our Tech Editor, I've spent all day combing the sales to discover the most generous discounts on synthesizers that I can find – and there's some real gems on offer. Keep scrolling to check out the five Black Friday synth deals I'd actually buy this Cyber Weekend.

Save 31% ($400) Behringer UB-Xa: was $1,299 now $899 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Behringer's UB-Xa resurrects the spirit of the Oberheim OB-Xa, placing this truly legendary instrument within reach of those that can't justify dropping four figures on a synthesizer. Building on the foundations of the original with an expanded 16 voices, true bi-timbrality and polyphonic aftertouch, UB-Xa matches a convincing imitation of the classic Oberheim sound with all the modern bells and whistles you're likely to need. At $899, it's the best polysynth deal I've spotted today.

Save 43% ($370) Modal Electronics Cobalt8: was $869 now $499 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If you're in search of a synth under $500 this Black Friday you could do far worse than Modal Electronics' Cobalt8. A virtual analogue instrument with a few tricks up its sleeve, Cobalt8 can deliver everything from authentic-sounding bread-and-butter tones to more experimental and unexpected sounds, thanks to its selection of 40 complex oscillator algorithms, morphable filters and powerful modulation capabilities.

Save $50 Yamaha SEQTRAK: was $349 now $299 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Released last year at a price point that was already competitive, Yamaha's SEQTRAK has halved in price since then, making it one of the most affordable all-in-one grooveboxes on the market. Armed with three polyphonic sound engines covering subtractive and FM synthesis, it's also got an 11-track sequencer, sampling capabilities and a decent selection of effects onboard. If you want a Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field but don't have $2k lying around, get this instead.

Save $300 Pittsburgh Modular Taiga: was $1,299 now $999 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Taiga is probably the most unique instrument in this list, a semi-modular analogue synth that delivers a vast amount of sonic flexibility thanks to its 64-point patch bay and sophisticated wavefolding abilities. It also features something we don't see in a great deal of hardware synths: a modular expansion bay that offers 24hp of powered Eurorack space, meaning you can expand the synth with modules of your choosing. What's more, each purchase of Taiga comes with a free Pittsburgh Modular Boom Chick drum machine worth $299.

Save $100 Novation Bass Station II: was $579 now $479 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If it's good enough for Aphex Twin, Radiohead and The Prodigy, it's good enough for us. Novation's Bass Station II is a modern classic that's found favour with a long list of influential artists, thanks to its punchy analogue sound, intuitive interface and heaps of extra features under the hood. If you're after an affordable and versatile monosynth that'll keep you entertained until long after next Black Friday, this is your best bet.