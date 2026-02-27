MusicRadar deals of the week: Score $140 off a Yamaha Stage Custom, $200 off a Fender Tele, and hundreds off PA and live gear

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Well, this week, Guitar Center is continuing to make some noise with its Big Bang Sale. This is one for all the drummers. Right now, you can score up to 25% off everything from cymbals to accessories, or even treat yourself to a shiny new kit.

Now, is your band finally ready to take to the stage and get your music out there? Well, you're going to need to invest in some quality live sound equipment. Luckily, you'll be able to hit the road running, as Sweetwater is currently offering up to 35% off a range of live sound equipment. From speakers to mics, wireless systems, and mixers, you'll find discounts on everything you need to perform live.

Meanwhile, Musician’s Friend is slashing an extra 15% off already-discounted second-hand gear, making them even more affordable. This is the perfect excuse to go treasure hunting for pre-loved guitars, pedals, or whatever weird and wonderful thing you’ve always wanted to try. There's also a Buy One Get One 50% Off sale on accessories such as cables, cases, stands, and more.

Editor's picks

Save $140 Yamaha Stage Custom: was $989.99 now $849.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ We consider the Yamaha Stage Custom Birch to be a top-tier, affordable workhorse of a drum kit that features 100% birch shells, producing a crisp, focused tone with exceptional projection and clarity. Score an impressive $140 off at Guitar Center.

Tried and Tested Save 13% ($19.01) Xvive A58: was $149 now $129.99 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ This budget wireless guitar system is ideal for those looking to cut loose on stage without worrying about cables. It may be cheap, but for us it really delivers exceptional performance. You can currently score $19 off at Sweetwater.

Save $125 Mackie Thump 215XT: was $499.99 now $374.99 at Sweetwater Read more Read less ▼ This modern PA speaker is incredibly versatile. It can be used as a stand-alone system for the budding singer-songwriter; a pair could easily be used as the front-of-house speakers for a full band; and, when turned on their side, they could even be used as monitors - it even has Bluetooth!

Save $200 Fender American Professional II Telecaster: was $1,939.99 now $1,739.99 at Sweetwater Read more Read less ▼ The American Professional II Series is reassuringly familiar yet manages to add subtle pockets of innovation and a fresh new look to Fender's flagship US models, and we look at them.

Save $100 Alesis Nitro Max Special Edition: was $449 now $349 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The special edition version of the 8-piece Nitro Max has all the awesome DNA of the main kit (which comes in black), but this version comes with striking red pad shells and rims, plus red accents on the cymbals and module. If you like to stand out from the crowd, this is the kit for you. Today you can save $40.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

