“An intimate look at their uncompromising vision and unwavering connection with their global army of fans”: A career spanning Iron Maiden doc is coming to cinemas this May

A new documentary tracing the half-century-long career of Iron Maiden is heading to cinema screens this spring.

It’s called Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition and is set to be released on May 7. Tickets go on sale for screenings from March 18 and for more information go to the film’s website here.

This isn’t the first time Maiden have been given the feature-length documentary treatment. We’ve already had Flight 666, which traced the course of their 2008 world tour on a jet piloted by frontman Bruce Dickinson. Four years later, there was Iron Maiden: Behind The Beast, which did much the same thing for the 2011 Finale Frontier tour.

Burning Ambition, though, seems to be the career overview the band have long warranted. Its synopsis describes it thus: “With unprecedented access to official band archives, Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition charts five decades of one of the most iconic journeys in music history.

Featuring interviews with the band and contributors such as Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, and Chuck D, this electrifying film offers an intimate look at their uncompromising vision and unwavering connection with their global army of fans.”

Iron Maiden - Run To The Hills (Official Video)

It comes in the middle of the year Maiden are celebrating their fiftieth anniversary. The band originally formed in East London in December 1975 and recommence their Run For Your Lives tour in Greece in May.

They have European, North American and South American dates all the way through to November, which also include an appearance at Knebworth in July that they’re dubbing Eddfest. The Darkness, Airbourne, The Hu and The Almighty are already confirmed support acts.

In the past week, Maiden have also confirmed that they’ll headline the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky in September. This four-day celebration of rock and metal of all shades boasts a stellar lineup that includes My Chemical Romance, Tool, The Prodigy, Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Megadeth, Alice Cooper, Ministry, Anthrax and many others.