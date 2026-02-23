“We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate 50 years of Rush music, while giving Neil the long overdue tribute he so richly deserves”: Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are bringing the Rush reunion tour to the UK, Europe and South America

Rush are officially taking their Fifty Something Tour to the UK, Europe and South America – announcing 24 shows across 13 different countries in 2027.

Guitarist Alex Lifeson and frontman/bassist Geddy Lee will put sets together from a pool of 40-odd Rush classics, playing two sets a night that celebrate the life and legacy of their late drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart.

This will be the first time Rush have played in Europe since 2013, and they will do so with the former Jeff Beck drummer Anika Nilles behind the kit, with Loren Gold (The Who, Roger Daltrey) playing keyboards – though we’d expect Lee to be playing some keys too.

“We can’t wait to get back to all these cities we haven’t played in so long, as well as hitting some new places we’ve yet to play,” says Lee. “Both Alex and I are loving the hours of rehearsal time we’re spending with Anika and now Loren, learning around 40 songs which will enable us to keep the shows evolving, playing some different songs on different nights.”

After months, nay, years of speculation, coy statements on whether a reunion could actually be possible, Rush made it official in October 2025, initially announcing 12 shows in seven cities across North America, before realising that this would not do. A few weeks later they expanded the Fifty Something Tour to 17 cities. Tickets sold like hotcakes and then it became 58 shows across 24 cities.

Rush have already sold over half-a-million tickets for their 2026 North American dates. Ticketholders can expect something special. Will there be rotisserie chickens in the backline? Washing machines? Who can say… But it will be a big production.

“We are thrilled that many of our longstanding crew have come back to help us design the kind of Rush show that fans have grown accustomed to expect from us,” said Lee. “We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate 50 years of Rush music, while giving Neil the long overdue tribute he so richly deserves.”

In a statement, Peart’s widow, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, and his daughter, Olivia, said it was a chance for Rush fans to celebrate the legacy of the band – and of a drummer and lyricist who was peerless.

“We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honour Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist,” they said. “Neil’s musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable.

“Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives. As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.”

Various VIP ticket and travel packages are available.

VIP packages include premium tickets, with meet-and-greets, production tours, rig rundowns [yes, please!] exclusive merch, VIP bar and so forth.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, 27 February at 10.00am local time.

In other Rush news, the band will release an expanded box-set edition of 1984 studio album Grace Under Pressure, featuring remixes from long-standing producer Terry Brown alongside the originals. Lee tells MusicRadar that the Brown appeared out of the blue with the offer to remix the album, and described it as a "win-win" for Rush fans.

“Terry called Alex and I, and he said, ‘Guys, I’d like to remix this record. What do you think?’ I said, ‘Sure. Have at it!’ Nothing to lose, everything to gain,” says Lee. “It’s not gonna change that version that fans love. But it’s another take, and I think it sounds great. I think he did a great job because he is a good producer, and because Peter Henderson did a terrific job recording that record, it’s kind of a win-win.”

Grace Under Pressure Super Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order.