MusicRadar deals of the week: Score over $700 off PRS, $200 off Ludwig drums and massive discounts on software and recording gear

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Last week was a wild ride with all the Presidents’ Day madness, but now we’re back to our regularly scheduled programming, with an eclectic range of gear deals for every type of musician, from drummers to guitarists, producers and more.

Guitar Center is making some noise with its Big Bang Sale. Drummers, this one is for you. You can score up to 25% off everything from cymbals to accessories, or even treat yourself to a shiny new kit. Not a drummer? Well, don’t worry, Guitar Center is also slashing 15% off PRS Core models and amps for the next month, so if you’ve been eyeing a premium guitar, now’s your chance to finally make it happen.

Meanwhile, Musician’s Friend is slashing an extra 15% off already-discounted second-hand gear, making them even more affordable. This is the perfect excuse to go treasure hunting for pre-loved guitars, pedals, or whatever weird and wonderful thing you’ve always wanted to try.

And for the studio nerds among us, Sweetwater’s got your back. Their latest sale is packed with deals on interfaces, plugins, monitors, headphones - you name it. Basically, if you’re looking to level up your home or pro studio, this is the sale for you.

Editor's picks

Save $250 Ludwig BackBeat Elite: was $999 now $749 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ We're big fans of this kit at MusicRadar. The Ludwig Backbeat Elite 5-piece drum set delivers premium performance with poplar shells for warm, punchy tones and a dynamic 14x6.5" chrome snare. Complete with double-braced hardware and cymbals, it’s gig-ready out of the box. Thoughtful features like pre-muffled heads and precise bearing edges ensure clear, resonant sound and easy playability for drummers.

Save 15% ($759) PRS Special Semi-Hollow: was $5,060 now $4,301 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Special Semi-Hollow has to be one of the most beautiful guitars in the massive PRS lineup, and is certainly one of my favourites for sure. Featuring a set of 58/15 pickups with a Narrowfield in the middle position, this is a model that actually sounds as good as it looks. Right now, you are saving a huge $759 at Guitar Centre.

Save $200 Universal Audio Apollo Twin X DUO: was $1,199 now $999 at Sweetwater Read more Read less ▼ If you’re in the market for a new audio interface, you should check out a cool $200 off the Universal Audio Apollo Twin Duo. The UA Apollo Twin X is a triumph for home recording, offering an analogue workflow for the digital musician. With the incredible quality Unison preamps UA is famed for, this desktop-sized powerhouse is packed with features to make your life as a producer or engineer easier.

Bargain Buy Save 70% ($69.99) IK Multimedia Amplitube Mesa/Boogie 2: was $99.99 now $30 at Sweetwater Read more Read less ▼ If you like recording your guitar, the IK Multimedia Amplitube Mesa/Boogie 2 plugin will help elevate your guitar tones. Based on four of the most iconic guitar amplifiers ever made, it's got five simulated cabinets to play with and runs standalone, so you don't need Amplitube already to use it. It's got a massive $69.99 off at Sweetwater, which makes it an absolute bargain at just $30.

Save $100 Alesis Nitro Max Special Edition: was $449 now $349 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The special edition version of the 8-piece Nitro Max has all the awesome DNA of the main kit (which comes in black), but this version comes with striking red pad shells and rims, plus red accents on the cymbals and module. If you like to stand out from the crowd, this is the kit for you. Today you can save $40.

