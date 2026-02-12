A whopping $900 discount on a stunning Gibson Les Paul is the headline act of Guitar Center's early Presidents' Day sale, plus a generous up to 30% off a range of music-making gear

Well, Presidents' Day is just days away, and the deals are flooding in thick and fast. This patriotic holiday has quickly become one of the best times of the year to pick up a new piece of music gear, with most music retailers getting in on the action. For us, one of the most impressive sales comes courtesy of Guitar Center, where you can bag up to 30% off a wide range of gear , with big-name brands included.

No matter what instrument you rely on to make your music, we can safely say you'll find a discounted version in this mega-sale. There truly is something for everyone, from electric guitars to drum sets , pianos to PA speakers .

Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: up to 30% off

There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, tube amps for gigging and a slew of pedals. That said, it's not just guitar gear that's seen a discount. Every member of your band can get in on the action, with pianos, drum kits and PA systems also on offer.

A few of our favourites include the gorgeous Gibson Les Paul Standard. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul - and it looks simply stunning in the Honey Lemon Burst finish. Right now you can save an impressive $900 off!

Keys players can score a mega $100 off the Casio CDP-S110, which, thanks to its stellar sound, superb build quality and fantastic playability, is one of our top picks for the best digital pianos for beginners. Elsewhere, we've spotted $100 off the Alesis Nitro Max, one of the most popular electronic drum kits around. Whether you're a beginner looking for your first kit or a seasoned pro seeking a quieter practice option, this is the kit for you.

As you'd expect, there's a lot more on offer, so it's worth browsing through the sale to see if anything takes your fancy. You have until 18 February to grab a bargain, so if you see something you like, don't hesitate as you don't have long.

Shop the full Guitar Center Presidents' Day sale below