“Thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother”: Pogues drummer Andrew Ranken has died, aged 72

Sad news reaches us that Andrew Ranken, drummer with The Pogues, has died, aged 72.

Ranken joined the band in 1983 and played on all seven of the band’s studio albums, from 1984’s Red Roses For Me through to their final recordings on 1996’s Pogue Mahone. A cause of death has yet to be announced, but it is thought that he had been in ill health in recent years and had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The surviving founder members of the band, Spider Stacy, James Fearnley and Jem Finer announced the news on Instagram, saying: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues.”



“Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother. Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time.”

After the Pogues broke up in 1996, Ranken formed The Vendettas with Stacy and bassist Daryl Hunt. When the Pogues reformed in 2001, he joined and stayed with them until their final gigs with Shane McGowan in 2014. He later played with The Mysterious Wheels, a blues, country and rock n’ roll band.

So now Ranken becomes the fourth Pogue to pass away. Guitarist Philip Chevron died in 2013, bassist Daryl Hunt in 2022 and of course we lost Shane McGowan in 2023. But The Pogues are still active and for live purposes the remaining three members have compensated for the loss of McGowan by utilising a number of different vocalists.

McGowan’s sister Siobhan has paid tribute to Ranken, posting on Instagram that: “Andrew was such an important part of the story. A band brother and unbelievably talented and unique drummer. May he rest in peace.”

(Image credit: Getty Images/D Dipasupil)