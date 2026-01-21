“He had a massive impact on Australian culture. He was the engine driving one of the greatest live bands of all time”: Tributes paid to Midnight Oil founder Rob Hirst

Sad news from down under: it’s been announced that Midnight Oil founder Rob Hirst has died, aged 70.

The drummer revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer. On Monday, the band announced that he had lost his battle, leaving them feeling “shattered”.

They put out a statement on social media, saying: “After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain – ‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness’"

In a further post, they added: “We are shattered and grieving the loss of our brother Rob. For now there are no words but there will always be songs. Love Always from Jim, Martin and Pete.”

Midnight Oil formed way back in 1972, initially under the name Farm. They released their debut album in 1978 and took the best part of a decade to gain international success with their 1987 album Diesel And Dust and the breakthrough hit Beds Are Burning.

Hirst was much more than just the drummer. He co-wrote and contributed lyrically to many of the band’s biggest hits, including Beds Are Burning and his precise hard hitting drumming style shaped many of their most recognisable tracks. On top of this he also contributed backing vocals.

Tributes have been coming in from contemporaries of Hirst’s. Stalwart Aussie rocker Jimmy Barnes has posted on Twitter/X: “Rob Hirst has had a massive impact on Australian culture.

"He was the engine driving one of the greatest live bands of all time. RIP, dear Rob. You are irreplaceable, one of a kind, and myself, my family, and all the rest of this great country will miss you so much.”

Midnight Oil played a huge role in bringing to prominence issues such as climate change and indigenous land rights in Australia and an indication of how seriously they were taken is the fact that Australia’s Minister For Home Affairs, Immigration and Citizenship and the Arts, Tony Burke, has paid tribute to Hirst, writing: “For me, Rob Hirst was characterised by three words: genius, generous and genuine.”

“Whether I saw him performing to stadium sized crowds with the Oils or at the back of a festival with The Break he never stopped giving. He was forever generous to his audience and would push his values without fear.”